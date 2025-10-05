Prep talk: Magic of the 300 club in football coaching
-
-
-
- Share via
If you reach 300 career coaching victories in high school football in California, it usually means you’re headed to any and all halls of fame.
Matt Logan of Corona Centennial became the 15th coach to reach the magic club with a win on Thursday night.
It’s a combination of longevity and success. Many of California’s most memorable coaches are on the list.
The next coach within reach is Robert Garrett of Crenshaw. He started the season with 290 victories but has yet to be on the sideline while being under administrative leave by the Los Angeles Unified School District.
Garrett has stayed home, checked in each day with full pay and continues to say he has done nothing wrong. LAUSD has 120 days to finish its ongoing investigation.
Crenshaw is 5-1 under interim coach Terrence Whitehead. Ronnie Flores of CalHiSports.com, which compiles the 300-club list, said Garrett will get credit for each Crenshaw victory or loss if he is eventually reinstated as coach.
Here’s a list of the 15 coaches in the 300 club, according to CalHiSports.com:
399 — Bob Ladouceur, De La Salle
360 — Marijon Ancich, St. Paul, Tustin
339 — Bruce Rollinson, Mater Dei
338 — Bob Johnson Los Amigos, El Toro, Mission Viejo
338 — Herb Meyer, Oceanside, El Camino
323 — John Barnes, Magnolia, Los Alamitos
319 — Lou Farrar, Royal Oak, Charter Oak
316 — Jim Benkert, Westlake, Oaks Christian, Simi Valley
316 — Kevin Rooney, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
314 — Bill Foltner, Princeton, Middletown
313 — Randy Blankenship, Nevada Union, Clovis West, Fallbrook, Capistrano Valley, Madera, Aptos
306 — Mike Marrujo, Pius X, Placentia Valencia
300 — Matt Logan, Corona Centennial
300 — Steve Denman, Tehachapi
300 — Mike Herrington, Bellflower, Hart
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.