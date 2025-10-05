Prep talk: Magic of the 300 club in football coaching

Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan (right) receives a trophy after his 300th coaching win from athletic director Tony Barile.

If you reach 300 career coaching victories in high school football in California, it usually means you’re headed to any and all halls of fame.

Matt Logan of Corona Centennial became the 15th coach to reach the magic club with a win on Thursday night.

It’s a combination of longevity and success. Many of California’s most memorable coaches are on the list.

The next coach within reach is Robert Garrett of Crenshaw. He started the season with 290 victories but has yet to be on the sideline while being under administrative leave by the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Garrett has stayed home, checked in each day with full pay and continues to say he has done nothing wrong. LAUSD has 120 days to finish its ongoing investigation.

Highlights of Malaki Davis run and Jaden Walk-Green punt return and Matt Logan 300th win on Thursday night for Corona Centennial. pic.twitter.com/jCK3kYjMgp — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 3, 2025

Crenshaw is 5-1 under interim coach Terrence Whitehead. Ronnie Flores of CalHiSports.com, which compiles the 300-club list, said Garrett will get credit for each Crenshaw victory or loss if he is eventually reinstated as coach.

Here’s a list of the 15 coaches in the 300 club, according to CalHiSports.com:

399 — Bob Ladouceur, De La Salle

360 — Marijon Ancich, St. Paul, Tustin

339 — Bruce Rollinson, Mater Dei

338 — Bob Johnson Los Amigos, El Toro, Mission Viejo

338 — Herb Meyer, Oceanside, El Camino

323 — John Barnes, Magnolia, Los Alamitos

319 — Lou Farrar, Royal Oak, Charter Oak

316 — Jim Benkert, Westlake, Oaks Christian, Simi Valley

316 — Kevin Rooney, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

314 — Bill Foltner, Princeton, Middletown

313 — Randy Blankenship, Nevada Union, Clovis West, Fallbrook, Capistrano Valley, Madera, Aptos

306 — Mike Marrujo, Pius X, Placentia Valencia

300 — Matt Logan, Corona Centennial

300 — Steve Denman, Tehachapi

300 — Mike Herrington, Bellflower, Hart

