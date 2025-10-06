Prep talk: Quarterback Michael Wynn Jr. has grown into a standout at St. Genevieve

Michael Wynn, left, who was a star quarterback at San Fernando, stands with his son, Michael Jr., a standout senior quarterback at St. Genevieve.

Michael Wynn Jr., the fourth-year quarterback at St. Genevieve, might be challenging his father, Michael Sr., for best quarterback in the family.

Michael Sr. was a standout at San Fernando in the late 1980s. Michael Jr. is having a senior year just like Dad did in 1989.

Wynn Jr. has passed for 1,531 yards and 19 touchdowns with two interceptions for 5-1 St. Geneveive.

“To have a quarterback in the system for four years straight is amazing,” coach Billy Parra said.

Parra, a Kennedy graduate, knew Wynn’s father from their playing days in youth and high school football, so that connection helped bring Wynn Jr. to St. Genevieve and cause Parra to change his offense back to the spread.

“We’re childhood friends and he trusts me,” Parra said.

So, who’s best? Dad or son?

“Mike was great during those San Fernando days,” Parra said. “Jr. is more polished. This year he’s picking teams apart.”

