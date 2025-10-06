The Times’ City Section high school football rankings
This week’s City Section top 10 high school football rankings by The Times:
1. BIRMINGHAM (3-3): Quarterback Kevin Hawkins has become a two-way standout at quarterback and defensive end.
2. CARSON (3-3): Colts begin Marine League play against Gardena, which upset Banning last week.
3. PALISADES (6-0): It’s showdown time in the Western League with the Dolphins playing at rival Venice.
4. SAN PEDRO (3-4): Quarterback Seth Solorio continues to deliver.
5. GARFIELD (4-2): Ceasar Reyes rushed for 273 yards and three touchdowns in win over Bell.
6. KENNEDY (5-1): There’s no stopping the Golden Courgars en route to another Valley Mission League title.
7. EAGLE ROCK (4-2): Liam Pasten has 21 touchdown passes on the season, and Eagles hand Marshall its first defeat.
8. KING/DREW (4-1): Golden Eagles control their own destiny in Coliseum League.
9. VENICE (2-3): Gondoliers open Western League play against unbeaten University.
10. HAMILTON (3-3): Yankees’ tough preseason schedule is starting to pay dividends.