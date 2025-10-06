The Times’ City Section high school football rankings

Birmingham football coach Jim Rose has guided his team to a 50-game winning streak against City Section opponents.

This week’s City Section top 10 high school football rankings by The Times:

1. BIRMINGHAM (3-3): Quarterback Kevin Hawkins has become a two-way standout at quarterback and defensive end.

2. CARSON (3-3): Colts begin Marine League play against Gardena, which upset Banning last week.

3. PALISADES (6-0): It’s showdown time in the Western League with the Dolphins playing at rival Venice.

4. SAN PEDRO (3-4): Quarterback Seth Solorio continues to deliver.

5. GARFIELD (4-2): Ceasar Reyes rushed for 273 yards and three touchdowns in win over Bell.

6. KENNEDY (5-1): There’s no stopping the Golden Courgars en route to another Valley Mission League title.

7. EAGLE ROCK (4-2): Liam Pasten has 21 touchdown passes on the season, and Eagles hand Marshall its first defeat.

8. KING/DREW (4-1): Golden Eagles control their own destiny in Coliseum League.

9. VENICE (2-3): Gondoliers open Western League play against unbeaten University.

10. HAMILTON (3-3): Yankees’ tough preseason schedule is starting to pay dividends.