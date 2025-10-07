Prep talk: Beaumont coach Jeff Steinberg is enjoying his ‘old school’ moment

Beaumont football coach Jeff Steinberg has his team at 5-1 with home-developed talent.

You have to look long and hard for stability and continuity in this era of transfer mania, but Beaumont football coach Jeff Steinberg is proud to point out that 26 of his 27 players in the starting rotation have been at Beaumont since their freshman seasons. The only one that didn’t came as a sophomore.

That kind of loyalty and confidence in a program produces community pride and helps build community support every time Beaumont plays.

The team is 5-1 and is favored to win the Citrus Belt League and be a factor in the Southern Section Division 2 playoffs.

Linebacker Matt Casas is a tackling machine with 52 tackles. Beaumont owns wins over Cathedral and Chaminade. Its only loss was 21-14 to Vista Murrieta.

Imagine how many fans from the Beaumont area will show up to playoff games. Can you say sellout?

