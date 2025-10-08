One player discovers the ‘grass isn’t always greener’ elsewhere in high school sports

Harout Agazaryan of Chaminade is a starting lineman who transferred, only to return three days later.

There were more than 17,000 high school sports transfers recorded last school year in California, and one of the most bizarre involved Chaminade offensive lineman Harout Agazaryan.

On a Monday in January, he checked out of Chaminade. On Tuesday, he began classes and football practice at Burbank High. By Tuesday afternoon, when his mother picked him up after football practice, he told her, “I don’t think it’s the right place for me.”

“You’re probably right,” she said. “How do you feel? Do you want to go back to Chaminade?”

“Yes,” he said.

On Wednesday morning at Starbucks, he met with Chaminade football coach David Machuca and asked to return.

By Thursday, he was back at Chaminade in the same classes. He felt awkward, but his teachers joked, “You missed me already?”

It took courage to ask for a second chance, and what a decision it has turned out to be. Five times this season, Agazaryan has been named a team captain by his coach. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound senior been a standout offensive tackle and defensive lineman.

“He’s been amazing,” Machuca said. “You talk about a kid that did a 360. He’s representing what I believe is important to being a captain — dedication, holding people accountable. He’s doing everything right.”

There’s so many lessons to be learned from Agazaryan’s experiences.

“The grass isn’t always greener where you go,” he said. “I discovered there’s not many places better than Chaminade.”

It was his parents who gave him the green light to transfer even though they wanted him to stay.

“Honestly, at the time, I had a lot of friends [at Burbank],” he said. “They were texting me every day. I wasn’t doing very good academically here. I thought I needed a restart.”

He quickly determined he was wrong. But would he have a chance to return to his old school?

One of the most important decisions he made was to have a conversation with Machuca before he left. So many times, students and their parents don’t even inform the coach they are leaving.

“I feel you have to leave on good terms because I know teammates that left last year that didn’t talk to coach Machuca at all,” he said. “I felt as a man, I had to talk to him.”

That earlier discussion made Machuca open to welcoming Agazaryan’s return as long as parameters were followed.

“I actually told him when he was leaving I’m really happy we’re at the point of having a conversation,” Machuca said.

The second chance has not been wasted.

“It’s been way better,” Agazaryan said. “I feel when I came back, my head switched. I was a way better person, better in the classroom, better on the field. I felt I was controlling my emotions more.”

Coaches have been complaining that it’s harder to coach players these days, because they know if someone takes something they say the wrong way, they immediately think about transferring to another school.

Agazaryan warns, “Don’t ever burn your bridges because you never know what will happen. Just because one thing bad happens doesn’t mean you should take your stuff off and leave. You have to build a relationship with everyone on the campus, then you’ll really be happy.”