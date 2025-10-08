Prep talk: Eagle Rock faces Panorama in City Section flag football showdown

The Eagle Rock duo of Nyla Moore (left) and Kyla Siao are standouts in flag football and basketball.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

It’s showdown time in City Section girls’ flag football. Unbeaten Eagle Rock (13-0) plays at unbeaten Panorama (19-0) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Eagle Rock is a little bit of a surprise. The Eagles lost to graduation perhaps the No. 1 player in the City Section, Haylee Weatherspoon, but they are showing they are not a one-person team.

Basketball players Nyla Moore and Kyla Siao have become standouts on the football field. Moore, only a junior, is the quarterback. Siao, a shooting guard, is a top receiver and safety.

Advertisement

Coach Julie Wilkins said, “We don’t have an all-star like Haylee, but everyone contributes.”

Eagle Rock relies on receivers who don’t drop passes. The 5-foot-11 Moore uses her height, mobility and arm to find her receivers.

This will be the first big test for Panorama, which is aiming to be an Open Division playoff team this season.

Advertisement

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.