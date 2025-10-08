Prep talk: Eagle Rock faces Panorama in City Section flag football showdown
It’s showdown time in City Section girls’ flag football. Unbeaten Eagle Rock (13-0) plays at unbeaten Panorama (19-0) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Eagle Rock is a little bit of a surprise. The Eagles lost to graduation perhaps the No. 1 player in the City Section, Haylee Weatherspoon, but they are showing they are not a one-person team.
Basketball players Nyla Moore and Kyla Siao have become standouts on the football field. Moore, only a junior, is the quarterback. Siao, a shooting guard, is a top receiver and safety.
Coach Julie Wilkins said, “We don’t have an all-star like Haylee, but everyone contributes.”
Eagle Rock relies on receivers who don’t drop passes. The 5-foot-11 Moore uses her height, mobility and arm to find her receivers.
This will be the first big test for Panorama, which is aiming to be an Open Division playoff team this season.
