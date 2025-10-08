This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A look at three of this week’s top high school football games in the Southland:

THURSDAY

Leuzinger (4-1, 1-0) vs. Palos Verdes (4-2, 1-0) at SoFi Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

It’s going to be a late night in Inglewood as these two schools vie for what could be the decisive game to determine the Bay League championship. Both have outstanding quarterbacks, Ryan Rakowski for Palos Verdes and Russell Sekona for Leuzinger. Both schools have played challenging schedules. A field goal could decide it. Loyola plays Gardena Serra at 5 p.m. The pick: Leuzinger.

FRIDAY

Santa Margarita (4-1, 1-0) vs. Mater Dei (4-1) at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

If first-year coach Carson Palmer of Santa Margarita doesn’t know about the physicality of the Trinity League, he’s about to find out. Mater Dei’s defense will be coming after quarterback Trace Johnson. If the Eagles can put together a running game, that would help. Santa Margarita has an outstanding secondary to test Mater Dei’s talented receiving group. The pick: Mater Dei.

Palisades (6-0, 1-0) at Venice (3-3,1-0), 7 p.m.

It’s a Western League showdown featuring Venice’s stingy defense against a Palisades offense that hasn’t been held below 35 points this season. Quarterback Jack Thomas of Palisades has 23 touchdown passes with two interceptions. Venice has the speed to prevent big plays. The pick: Venice.