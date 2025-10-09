Journee Tonga helps lift Leuzinger to victory over Palos Verdes at SoFi Stadium

Leuzinger linebacker Samu Moala, left, and Palos Verdes lineman Charlie Graver shove one another during Leuzinger’s win at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

With back-to-back wins over Palos Verdes and Inglewood, Leuzinger High’s football team has vaulted to the top of the Bay League hierarchy.

On Thursday night, despite losing quarterback Russell Sekona to a fractured hand in the second quarter, Leuzinger (5-0, 2-0) relied on its defense and the play of running back-turned-quarterback Journee Tonga to come away with a 40-14 victory over Palos Verdes at SoFi Stadium.

Tonga contributed touchdown runs of 14 and 21 yards on option plays. Then Leuzinger’s speed back, Kelton Strickland, ran 84 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter. And Tonga added a 61-yard touchdown pass. All this came with Palos Verdes (4-3, 1-1) thinking the 5-foot-8 Tonga wasn’t going to be much of passing threat. Aided by his offensive line, Tonga found holes in the Sea Kings’ defense.

Advertisement

The Olympians’ defense frustrated Palos Verdes quarterback Ryan Rakowski, who was ejected with 11:41 left after getting into a squabble with Leuzinger linebacker Samu Moala. The game was delayed as the officials talked to both coaches trying to determine ejections. Moala was ejected along with two teammates.

“High emotion,” Moala said. “Lesson learned.”

Those ejected can be sidelined for one to three games depending on the officials’ report.

Rakowski had 12 yards passing at halftime and finished with 87 yards.

Palos Verdes made a brief rally in the fourth quarter, recovering an onside kick, recovering another fumble and closing to 27-14 on two touchdown passes by senior quarterback Giorgio Di Mascio. But Pakipole Moala clinched Leuzinger’s victory with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown. Then Tonga added his third rushing touchdown of the night.