Prep talk: Freshman Lucia Khamenia, sister of Nikolas, ready to show she has game

First-year girls’ basketball coach Will Burr of Harvard-Westlake High has already concluded more than a month before the season begins that 6-foot-2 freshman Lucia Khamenia is going to be an impact player.

She’s the sister of former Harvard-Westlake All-American Nikolas Khamenia, who is now a freshman at Duke.

Burr said Khamenia can play different positions because of her size and versatility, go inside or make threes like her brother.

She’s not the only high-profiled freshman on the Wolverines’ roster. Valentino Collins is the daughter of former Harvard-Westlake and NBA player Jarron Collins. Her sister, Alessandra, is a junior for the Wolverines.

Senior Valentina Guerrero will lead a young Wolverines team.

Burr is a highly regarded coach, having guided Oak Park to four straight Southern Section titles.

