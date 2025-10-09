Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Freshman Lucia Khamenia, sister of Nikolas, ready to show she has game

Freshman basketball player Lucia Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake poses for a photo.
There’s high expectations for freshman basketball player Lucia Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake.
(Harvard-Westlake)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

First-year girls’ basketball coach Will Burr of Harvard-Westlake High has already concluded more than a month before the season begins that 6-foot-2 freshman Lucia Khamenia is going to be an impact player.

She’s the sister of former Harvard-Westlake All-American Nikolas Khamenia, who is now a freshman at Duke.

Burr said Khamenia can play different positions because of her size and versatility, go inside or make threes like her brother.

Advertisement

She’s not the only high-profiled freshman on the Wolverines’ roster. Valentino Collins is the daughter of former Harvard-Westlake and NBA player Jarron Collins. Her sister, Alessandra, is a junior for the Wolverines.

Senior Valentina Guerrero will lead a young Wolverines team.

Burr is a highly regarded coach, having guided Oak Park to four straight Southern Section titles.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement