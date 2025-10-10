Advertisement
Prep talk: Truly Adams is a 15-year-old from Moreno Valley driving 130 mph in France

Truly Adams is a 15-year-old from Moreno Valley poses for a photo in his racing gear.
Truly Adams is a 15-year-old from Moreno Valley who wants to be a Formula 1 driver.
(Troy Adams Coaching)
By Eric Sondheimer
Truly Adams of Moreno Valley is racing Formula 4 cars in France even though he’s not old enough to obtain a driver’s license in California.

The 15-year-old freshman who’s enrolled in online classes at Epic Charter School in Corona became the first American driver to finish on the podium at the Feed Racing Volant F4 finals last month, taking third place in a field of international contenders at Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, one of France’s top F1 racetracks.

Truly Adams races in the Feed Racing Volant F4 Finals in France.
(Troy Adams Coaching)
Adams is bilingual in English and Spanish and learning French to help further his desired career in racing. He’s won kart races in Spain and was the fastest driver at the Mexico F4 Series test. He’s preparing for the 2026 French Formula 4 season next year, which is the path toward being a Formula 1 driver. Entry into the series requires $300,000 in funding, so he’s seeking sponsorships and partnerships.

“I love racing cars because of the thrill of it, passing cars, getting passed, going 130 mph in the straightaway,” he said.

His father, Troy, serves as his driving coach. His mother, Kara, is his driver when he’s in Southern California. In the last year, he’s traveled throughout the United States and to France, Portugal, Spain and Italy for competitions.

“I played every sport growing up — soccer, football, basketball, golf, tennis, rugby, swimming,” he said. “I tried to play the guitar. I tried to play piano. I tried to play everything.”

Racing cars turned out to be what he was most successful at. He has his own YouTube channel highlighting some of his early experiences. Now he uses Instagram @Truly_theTruth.

He said he has begun studying for his California driving test in September of 2026.

Asked what he might tell the instructor in the car, he said, “I’ll tell him I’m a professional race car driver and do you want to go more than the speed limit?”

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

