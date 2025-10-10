How the Southland’s top 25 high school football teams fared

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 48-0; vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills, next Friday

2. SIERRA CANYON (7-0) def. Chaminade, 45-14; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, next Friday

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-1) def. Vista Murrieta, 63-14; at Murrieta Valley, next Friday

4. MATER DEI (5-2) lost to Santa Margarita, 7-6; vs. Servite at Santa Ana Stadium, Oct. 18

5. MISSION VIEJO (6-1) did not play; vs. San Clemente, next Friday

6. SANTA MARGARITA (5-2) def. Mater Dei, 7-6; vs. St. John Bosco at Trabuco Hills, next Friday

7. LOS ALAMITOS (7-0) did not play; vs. Edison at SoFi Stadium, Thursday

8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-4) lost St. John Bosco, 48-0; vs. JSerra at Saddleback Coll., next Friday

9. CORONA DEL MAR (6-0) vs. Newport Harbor, Saturday; at Villa Park, next Friday

10. SERVITE (5-2) def. JSerra, 43-26; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, next Friday

11. BEAUMONT (5-2) lost to Cajon, 25-23; vs. Yucaipa, next Friday

12. OXNARD PACIFICA (7-0) def. St. Bonaventure, 24-23; at Camarillo, next Friday

13. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-1) def. Chaparral, 56-42; vs. Corona Centennial, next Friday

14. VISTA MURRIETA (5-2) lost to Corona Centennial, 63-14; at Eastvale Roosevelt, next Friday

15. DAMIEN (6-1) def. Etiwanda, 49-31; vs. Upland, Thursday

16. SAN JUAN HILLS (5-2) def. Yorba Linda, 41-17; at Newport Harbor, next Friday

17. JSERRA (3-4) lost to Servite, 43-26; vs. Orange Lutheran at Saddleback Coll., next Friday

18. GARDENA SERRA (3-4) lost to Loyola, 13-10; vs. Chaminade, next Friday

19. DOWNEY (6-1) def. La Mirada, 67-7; at Paramount, next Friday

20. YORBA LINDA (5-2) lost to San Juan Hills, 41-17; vs. Tesoro, next Friday

21. LEUZINGER (5-1) def. Palos Verdes, 40-14; vs. Culver City, next Friday

22. EDISON (5-2) did not play; vs. Los Alamitos at SoFi Stadium, Oct. 16

23. PALOS VERDES (4-3) lost to Leuzinger, 40-14; at Lawndale, next Friday

24. CREAN LUTHERAN (7-0) def. El Dorado, 50-7; vs. La Habra, next Friday

25. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (4-3) lost to Bishop Amat, 36-29; at Sierra Canyon, next Friday