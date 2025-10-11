High school football top performers in the Southland
A look at the top performers from high school football across the Southland during Week 7.
RUSHING
• Ryan Salcedo, Bishop Amat: Rushed for 371 yards and five touchdowns in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
• Jeremiah Watson, Murrieta Valley: Rushed for 282 yards and finished with six touchdowns in win over Chaparral.
• Demanie Bell, Westlake: Rushed for 189 yards and four touchdowns in win over Thousand Oaks.
• Trey Freking, South Pasadena: Had 124 yards rushing and two touchdowns in win over La Cañada.
• Malaki Davis, Corona Centennial: Rushed for 150 yards and four touchdowns in win over Vista Murrieta.
• Journee Tonga, Leuzinger: Rushed for three touchdowns, passed for another in win over Palos Verdes.
• Jaxsen Stokes, Sierra Canyon: Rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns in win over Chaminade.
• Joshua Aaron, Venice: Rushed for 170 yards and four touchdowns in loss to Palisades.
PASSING
• Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco: Completed 17 of 21 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns in win over Orange Lutheran.
• Chris Fields, Carson: Passed for 265 yards and four touchdowns in win over Gardena.
• Jake Nuttall, Saugus: Passed for 342 yards and school-record seven touchdowns in win over West Ranch.
• Michael Wynn Jr., St. Genevieve: Passed for 316 yards and two touchdowns in win over Monrovia.
• Jaden Jefferson, Cathedral: Completed 12 of 13 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 92 yards and one touchdown in win over Bishop Alemany.
• Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach: Completed 18 of 21 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns in win over La Habra.
• Dominick Catalano, Corona Centennial: Passed for 227 yards and four touchdowns vs. Vista Murrieta.
• Joseph Mesa, Paraclete: Passed for 263 yards and four touchdowns in win over St. Pius X-St. Matthias.
• Dane Weber, Chaparral: Passed for 307 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Murrieta Valley.
• Jack Thomas, Palisades: Passed for 460 yards and five touchdowns in win over Venice.
• Gavin Gray, Agoura: Passed for 286 yards and five touchdowns, ran for another in win over Dos Pueblos.
RECEIVING
• Jordin Daniel, Carson: Made eight catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns vs. Gardena.
• Luc Weaver, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Caught four passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Bishop Amat.
• Troy Foster, Huntington Beach: Caught 11 passes for 143 yards and one touchdown vs. La Habra.
• Adrian Jones, Paraclete: Caught nine passes for 130 yards and four touchdowns vs. St. Pius X-St. Matthias.
• Demare Dezeurn, Palisades: Caught seven passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns vs. Venice.
DEFENSE
• Pakipole Moala, Leuzinger: Returned interception 100 yards for touchdown vs. Palos Verdes.
• Grant Woods and Somto Nwude, Crespi: Each had two sacks in win over La Salle.
• Jaden Walk-Green, Corona Centennial: Returned interception 80 yards for touchdown in win over Vista Murrieta, his third pick six this season.
• CJ Lavender Jr., Mater Dei: Had two interceptions in loss to Santa Margarita.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• Jacob Kreinbring, Loyola: Made field goals from 44 and 35 yards in win over Serra at SoFi Stadium.
• Angelinne Mazariegos, St. Genevieve: The All-CIF girls’ soccer player made a 24-yard field goal vs. Monrovia.
• Oliver White, Crespi: Returned a punt 64 yards for touchdown vs. La Salle.
• Tyler Wiegand, Santa Margarita: Kicked the winning extra point in the Eagles’ 7-6 victory over Mater Dei.
• Kyle Donahue, San Juan Hills: Made two 32-yard field goals in win over Yorba Linda, making him nine for nine this season.