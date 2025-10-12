The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings
-
-
-
- Share via
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week ranking
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 48-0; vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills, Friday; `1
2. SIERRA CANYON (7-0) def. Chaminade, 45-14; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 2
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-1) def. Vista Murrieta, 63-14; at Murrieta Valley, Friday; 3
4. MISSION VIEJO (6-1) did not play; vs. San Clemente, Friday; 5
5. SANTA MARGARITA (5-2) def. Mater Dei, 7-6; vs. St. John Bosco at Trabuco Hills, Friday; 6
6. MATER DEI (4-2) lost to Santa Margarita, 7-6; vs. Servite at Santa Ana Stadium, Saturday; 4
7. LOS ALAMITOS (7-0) did not play; vs. Edison at SoFi Stadium, Thursday; 7
8. SERVITE (5-2) def. JSerra, 43-26; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Saturday; 10
9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-4) lost to St. John Bosco, 48-0; vs. JSerra at Saddleback College, Friday; 8
10. CORONA DEL MAR (7-0) def Newport Harbor, 21-6; at Villa Park, Friday; 9
11. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-1) def. Chaparral, 56-42; vs. Corona Centennial, Friday; 13
12. OXNARD PACIFICA (7-0) def. St. Bonaventure, 24-23; at Camarillo, Friday; 12
13. DAMIEN (6-1) def. Etiwanda, 49-31; vs. Upland, Thursday; 15
14. LEUZINGER (5-1) def. Palos Verdes, 40-14; vs. Culver City, Friday; 21
15. SAN JUAN HILLS (5-2) def. Yorba Linda, 41-17; at Newport Harbor, Friday; 16
16. BEAUMONT (5-2) lost to Cajon, 25-23; vs. Yucaipa, Friday; 11
17. VISTA MURRIETA (5-2) lost to Corona Centennial, 63-14; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday; 14
18. JSERRA (3-4) lost to Servite, 43-26; vs. Orange Lutheran at Saddleback College, Friday; 17
19. DOWNEY (6-1) def. La Mirada, 67-7; at Paramount, Friday; 19
20. EDISON (5-2) did not play; vs. Los Alamitos at SoFi Stadium, Thursday; 22
21. CREAN LUTHERAN (7-0) def. El Dorado, 50-7; vs. La Habra, Friday; 24
22. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (3-4) def. Upland, 42-7; at Ayala, Thursday; NR
23. VALENCIA (6-1) def. Canyon, 55-3; at Golden Valley, Thursday; NR
24. AQUINAS (6-1) def. Valley Christian, 40-6; at Heritage Christian, Friday; NR
25. NORCO (6-1) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 50-14; vs. Chaparral, Friday; NR