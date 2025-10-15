Advertisement
This week’s top high school football games

Santa Margarita High coach Carson Palmer runs practice with a 1997 CIF title banner in the background from when he played.
Santa Margarita High coach Carson Palmer will guide his team against St. John Bosco on Friday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
A look at this week’s top high school football games in the Southland:

THURSDAY

Los Alamitos (7-0) vs. Edison (5-2) at SoFi Stadium, 5 p.m.

The Alpha League begins with a terrific matchup. Los Alamitos hasn’t played since Sept. 26, so the Griffins might start slow, but their offensive line has been key for quarterback Colin Creason and running back Kamden Tillis. Edison needs a big game from quarterback Sam Thomson, who has nine touchdown passes with one interception. The pick: Los Alamitos.

FRIDAY

St. John Bosco (7-0, 2-0) vs. Santa Margarita (5-2, 2-0) at Trabuco Hills, 7 p.m.

The Trinity League title could be decided in this game. Few teams this season have been able to deal with St. John Bosco’s high-scoring offense and aggressive defense. Santa Margarita showed last week in a 7-6 win over Mater Dei that it has an elite defense. The Eagles will need offensive improvement under first-year coach Carson Palmer. The pick: St. John Bosco.

