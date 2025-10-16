Eastvale Roosevelt basketball coach Stephen Singleton announces retirement

Eastvale Roosevelt coach Stephen Singleton has decided to step down as basketball coach

High school basketball in Southern California will be without one of its finest coaches this season.

Stephen Singleton, who guided Eastvale Roosevelt to state and Southern Section Open Division championships last season, announced his retirement from coaching on Thursday after 10 years at Roosevelt and 25 years in the business. He will continue as a teacher.

Singleton intends to spend more time coaching his young son.

He also won a state Division I title in 2017 with Roosevelt and won a state Division II title coaching briefly at Dominguez in Compton in 2001.

Magical Season 💫✨

#5 in the Nation!!!

Just a #PublicHighSchool in the IE 🙏🏽 https://t.co/ihOVfXNDzz — Stephen Singleton (@coachsing25) July 21, 2025

He was The Times’ coach of the year for the 2024-25 season.

With official basketball practice starting soon, Roosevelt intends to open the position to all candidates, but there’s two assistants who are teachers at the school that could possibly ease the transition if they are interested in the head coaching position.