Lenny Ibarra rushes for 216 yards to lead unbeaten Los Alamitos past Edison

Lenny Ibarra of Los Alamitos ran for 216 yards and scored two touchdowns in 41-22 win over Edison.

From the first game of the season against Inglewood through Thursday night’s Alpha League opener against Edison at SoFi Stadium, the question of how Los Alamitos (8-0) keeps winning week after week remains something only the Griffins can explain.

There’s no “five-star recruit.” There’s no 10.5 100 meters runner. There’s no lineman bursting out of his uniform looking like the second coming of Aaron Donald.

What the Griffins are doing under veteran coach Ray Fenton shows what can happen when a bunch of neighborhood kids have each other’s backs and fuel themselves each week with the hunger to prove how good they are.

“It’s just a brotherhood,” running back Lenny Ibarra said. “We play for each other.”

The Griffins won their eighth consecutive game Thursday night at SoFi Stadium with a 41-22 triumph over Edison. Ibarra ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Colin Creason had touchdown passes of 59 yards to Ashton Gogue and 74 yards to Beckham Hofland. The defense stopped Edison twice on fourth down in the third quarter to pull away.

Edison quarterback Sam Thomson passed for 305 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Edmisten rushed for 163 yards and had two touchdowns.

Los Alamitos led 21-16 at halftime. The Griffins’ key play of the first half was a block of a 46-yard field-goal attempt that was returned 77 yards to the Edison two by Oscar Ocampo. That set up a one-yard touchdown run by Creason just before halftime. Edmisten caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Thomson and had a seven-yard touchdown run to go along with a 59-yard run.

Los Alamitos had not played since Sept. 26 after a two-week break, and the defense looked like the most in need of a quick reminder, giving up long runs and short passes to the Chargers (5-3) before making adjustments and taking control during a 20-0 outburst in the third quarter.

The Griffins next play San Clemente before ending the regular season with a showdown against Mission Viejo that will likely determine the Alpha League title and perhaps a Division 1 or Division 2 playoff berth.

Ibarra, committed to Army, was slipping and breaking tackles repeatedly and simply refusing to go down without multiple players taking part in getting him to the turf.

Kamden Tillis (right) receives chest bump from Ashton Gogue after scoring touchdown for Los Alamitos at SoFi Stadium. (Craig Weston)

“That’s who he is,” Fenton said. “He’s going to West Point. He’s a dude.”

It was as if Ibarra, 5 feet 11, 190 pounds, could not be tired. He also played on defense. His relentless running, combined with the speed of Kamden Tillis (94 yards rushing) gives the Griffins a terrific one-two punch behind a veteran offensive line.

For those waiting for Los Alamitos to lose a game, there’s no indication the Griffins are going to do that any time soon. It’s a magical season for a team made up of best friends.