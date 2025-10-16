High school football: Thursday’s scores
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
CITY SECTION
Central League
Bernstein 44, Contreras 22
Mendez 27, Belmont 6
Roybal 34, Hollywood 12
Metro League
Rancho Dominguez 28, Locke 24
Western League
Venice 24, Fairfax 0
Westchester 29, L.A. Hamilton 26
SOUTHERN SECTION
605 League
Cerritos 28, Artesia 7
Pioneer 26, Glenn 12
Alpha League
Los Alamitos 41, Edison 22
Baseline League
Chino Hills 33, Etiwanda 19
Rancho Cucamonga 40, Ayala 0
Damien 35, Upland 14
Citrus Belt League
Cajon 54, Redlands East Valley 0
Desert Empire League
Palm Desert 38, Shadow Hills 14
Foothill League
Valencia 35, Golden Valley 7
Golden League
Lancaster 51, Knight 6
Hacienda League
Los Altos 28, Chino 14
Diamond Bar 41, Covina 21
Inland Valley League
Heritage 55, Lakeside 27
Moreno Valley 45, Perris 19
Iota League
Troy 37, Anaheim Canyon 0
Ivy League
Liberty 28, Riverside North 7
Orange Vista 31, Vista del Lago 14
Rancho Verde 58, Paloma Valley 7
Kappa League
Brea Olinda 41, Garden Grove 22
Lambda League
Beckman 35, La Palma Kennedy 24
Mojave River League
Oak Hills 63, Sultana 6
Serrano 36, Hesperia 35 (OT)
Montview League
Ontario 28, Azusa 0
Mountain Pass League
Elsinore 31, West Valley 15
Tahquitz 35, Temescal Canyon 20
Omicron League
Garden Grove Pacifica 49, Buena Park 13
Woodbridge 35, Katella 0
Pacific League
Muir 63, Burbank Burroughs 0
Pasadena 27, Crescenta Valley 21
River Valley League
La Sierra 52, Jurupa Valley 28
San Andreas League
Rim of the World 35, San Gorgonio 7
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
City League
Animo Robinson 74, Stella 6
Valley League
East Valley 52, Valley Oaks CES 46
SOUTHERN SECTION
Coast Valley League
Valley Christian Academy 56, Coast Union 27
Express League
Vista Meridian 65, Magnolia Science Academy 13
Majestic League
Cornerstone Christian 88, United Christian Academy 6