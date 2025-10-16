Advertisement
High school football: Thursday’s scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
THURSDAY’S RESULTS

CITY SECTION

Central League

Bernstein 44, Contreras 22

Mendez 27, Belmont 6

Roybal 34, Hollywood 12

Metro League

Rancho Dominguez 28, Locke 24

Western League

Venice 24, Fairfax 0

Westchester 29, L.A. Hamilton 26

SOUTHERN SECTION

605 League

Cerritos 28, Artesia 7

Pioneer 26, Glenn 12

Alpha League

Los Alamitos 41, Edison 22

Baseline League

Chino Hills 33, Etiwanda 19

Rancho Cucamonga 40, Ayala 0

Damien 35, Upland 14

Citrus Belt League

Cajon 54, Redlands East Valley 0

Desert Empire League

Palm Desert 38, Shadow Hills 14

Foothill League

Valencia 35, Golden Valley 7

Golden League

Lancaster 51, Knight 6

Hacienda League

Los Altos 28, Chino 14

Diamond Bar 41, Covina 21

Inland Valley League

Heritage 55, Lakeside 27

Moreno Valley 45, Perris 19

Iota League

Troy 37, Anaheim Canyon 0

Ivy League

Liberty 28, Riverside North 7

Orange Vista 31, Vista del Lago 14

Rancho Verde 58, Paloma Valley 7

Kappa League

Brea Olinda 41, Garden Grove 22

Lambda League

Beckman 35, La Palma Kennedy 24

Mojave River League

Oak Hills 63, Sultana 6

Serrano 36, Hesperia 35 (OT)

Montview League

Ontario 28, Azusa 0

Mountain Pass League

Elsinore 31, West Valley 15

Tahquitz 35, Temescal Canyon 20

Omicron League

Garden Grove Pacifica 49, Buena Park 13

Woodbridge 35, Katella 0

Pacific League

Muir 63, Burbank Burroughs 0

Pasadena 27, Crescenta Valley 21

River Valley League

La Sierra 52, Jurupa Valley 28

San Andreas League

Rim of the World 35, San Gorgonio 7

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

City League

Animo Robinson 74, Stella 6

Valley League

East Valley 52, Valley Oaks CES 46

SOUTHERN SECTION

Coast Valley League

Valley Christian Academy 56, Coast Union 27

Express League

Vista Meridian 65, Magnolia Science Academy 13

Majestic League

Cornerstone Christian 88, United Christian Academy 6

