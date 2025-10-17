High school flag football: Southern Section playoff pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ FLAG FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
(All games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
First Round
DIVISION 2
Bishop Amat at Cypress
Cajon at Redlands East Valley
Shadow Hills at Portola
Tesoro at Newbury Park
Fullerton at Ventura
Northwood at Woodbridge
Corona Del Mar at Agoura
Palos Verdes at Linfield Christian
San Dimas at Downey
San Clemente at Yorba Linda
Bonita at Beckman
Westlake at Mater Dei
Warren at Aliso Niguel
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at El Toro
Western Christian at Upland
Gahr at Beaumont
DIVISION 3
La Serna at Mira Costa
Foothill at Ayala
Moorpark at South Hills
Sunny Hills at California
Hemet at Norco
Long Beach Poly at Villa Park
Placenita Valencia at Millikan
Glendora at Torrance
Irvine University at Mission Viejo
Patriot at Corona Santiago
Santa Monica at El Modena
Kaiser at Rancho Cucamonga
Sonora at Eastvale Roosvelt
Channel Islands at Santa Paula
Chino at Bellflower
San Marino at La Habra
DIVISION 4
Alta Loma at Temecula Prep
Canyon Springs at West Covina
Laguna Hills at Inglewood
West Ranch at Chaparral
Loma Linda Academy at Riverside King
Ramona at Gardena Serra
North Torrance at Schurr
Great Oak at Covina
Temecula Valley at Corona
St. Mary’s Academy at La Palma Kennedy
Temescal Canyon at Riverside Poly
Murrieta Mesa at Chaminade
La Canada at Claremont
Compton at Sierra Vista
Royal at Hart
Serrano at Antelope Valley
DIVISION 5
Lancaster at Quartz Hill
Moreno Valley at Jurupa Hills
Rancho Alamitos at Lawndale
Rialto at San Gorgonio
Orange at Norte Vista
El Segundo at Northview
Montclair at Hacienda Heights Wilson
Castaic at Highland
Elsinore at Don Lugo
Valley View at Azusa
Anaheim at San Jacinto Valley
Costa Mesa at Long Beach Jordan
Windward at Westridge
Vasquez at South El Monte
Buena Park at St. Paul
Garden Grove at Vista Murrieta
DIVISION 6
Pioneer at Brentwood
Norwalk at Leuzinger
Westminster La Quinta at Montebello
Saddleback at Cerritos
Miller at Garey
Bell Gardens at Loara
Tahquitz at Artesia
Los Amigos at Adelanto
Ramona Convent at El Rancho
Estancia at Palm Springs
SEED LA at BIshop Alemany
Fontana at Paramount
Workman at Gabrielino
Indian Springs at Palm Desert
Godinez at Rosemead
Pomona at Hillcrest
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
First Round
DIVISION 1
Trabuco Hills at JSerra
Anaheim Canyon at Santa Margarita
Edison at Newport Harbor
Etiwanda at Dos Pueblos
Esperanza at Huntington Beach
Oxnard at Camarillo
Lakewood St. Joseph at San Marcos
Redondo Union at Orange Lutheran
Note: Second round (Divisions 2-6) Oct. 25; Quarterfinals (Division 1), Oct. 27; Quarterfinals (Divisions 2-6) Oct. 28; Semifinals (all divisions) Nov. 1; Finals (all divisions) Nov. 7-8 at Fred Kelly Stadium.