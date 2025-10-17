High school flag football: Southern Section playoff pairings

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ FLAG FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

(All games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

First Round

DIVISION 2

Bishop Amat at Cypress

Cajon at Redlands East Valley

Shadow Hills at Portola

Tesoro at Newbury Park

Fullerton at Ventura

Northwood at Woodbridge

Corona Del Mar at Agoura

Palos Verdes at Linfield Christian

San Dimas at Downey

San Clemente at Yorba Linda

Bonita at Beckman

Westlake at Mater Dei

Warren at Aliso Niguel

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at El Toro

Western Christian at Upland

Gahr at Beaumont

DIVISION 3

La Serna at Mira Costa

Foothill at Ayala

Moorpark at South Hills

Sunny Hills at California

Hemet at Norco

Long Beach Poly at Villa Park

Placenita Valencia at Millikan

Glendora at Torrance

Irvine University at Mission Viejo

Patriot at Corona Santiago

Santa Monica at El Modena

Kaiser at Rancho Cucamonga

Sonora at Eastvale Roosvelt

Channel Islands at Santa Paula

Chino at Bellflower

San Marino at La Habra

DIVISION 4

Alta Loma at Temecula Prep

Canyon Springs at West Covina

Laguna Hills at Inglewood

West Ranch at Chaparral

Loma Linda Academy at Riverside King

Ramona at Gardena Serra

North Torrance at Schurr

Great Oak at Covina

Temecula Valley at Corona

St. Mary’s Academy at La Palma Kennedy

Temescal Canyon at Riverside Poly

Murrieta Mesa at Chaminade

La Canada at Claremont

Compton at Sierra Vista

Royal at Hart

Serrano at Antelope Valley

DIVISION 5

Lancaster at Quartz Hill

Moreno Valley at Jurupa Hills

Rancho Alamitos at Lawndale

Rialto at San Gorgonio

Orange at Norte Vista

El Segundo at Northview

Montclair at Hacienda Heights Wilson

Castaic at Highland

Elsinore at Don Lugo

Valley View at Azusa

Anaheim at San Jacinto Valley

Costa Mesa at Long Beach Jordan

Windward at Westridge

Vasquez at South El Monte

Buena Park at St. Paul

Garden Grove at Vista Murrieta

DIVISION 6

Pioneer at Brentwood

Norwalk at Leuzinger

Westminster La Quinta at Montebello

Saddleback at Cerritos

Miller at Garey

Bell Gardens at Loara

Tahquitz at Artesia

Los Amigos at Adelanto

Ramona Convent at El Rancho

Estancia at Palm Springs

SEED LA at BIshop Alemany

Fontana at Paramount

Workman at Gabrielino

Indian Springs at Palm Desert

Godinez at Rosemead

Pomona at Hillcrest

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

First Round

DIVISION 1

Trabuco Hills at JSerra

Anaheim Canyon at Santa Margarita

Edison at Newport Harbor

Etiwanda at Dos Pueblos

Esperanza at Huntington Beach

Oxnard at Camarillo

Lakewood St. Joseph at San Marcos

Redondo Union at Orange Lutheran

Note: Second round (Divisions 2-6) Oct. 25; Quarterfinals (Division 1), Oct. 27; Quarterfinals (Divisions 2-6) Oct. 28; Semifinals (all divisions) Nov. 1; Finals (all divisions) Nov. 7-8 at Fred Kelly Stadium.