High School Sports

Prep talk: La Salle sophomore Regina Lee is a rising star in fencing

Regina Lee, left, of La Salle High bends low as she spars with an opponent.
Regina Lee, left, is a sophomore at La Salle High who competes in fencing.
(Serge Timacheff / USA Fencing)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Those walking around the campus at La Salle High in Pasadena who spot 15-year-old sophomore Regina Lee might want to stop and say hello, for she could be a future fencing star for the United States.

She won gold in Division I Women’s Epee at USA Fencing’s first North America Cup of the season in Salt Lake City.

She became one of the youngest to win a Division I national title. She holds national championships in four different age groups.

She joins men’s fencers Nick Itkin (Palisades grad) and Bryce Louie (Campbell Hall) as promising standouts from Southern California.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

