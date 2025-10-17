Prep talk: La Salle sophomore Regina Lee is a rising star in fencing

Regina Lee, left, is a sophomore at La Salle High who competes in fencing.

Those walking around the campus at La Salle High in Pasadena who spot 15-year-old sophomore Regina Lee might want to stop and say hello, for she could be a future fencing star for the United States.

She won gold in Division I Women’s Epee at USA Fencing’s first North America Cup of the season in Salt Lake City.

She became one of the youngest to win a Division I national title. She holds national championships in four different age groups.

She joins men’s fencers Nick Itkin (Palisades grad) and Bryce Louie (Campbell Hall) as promising standouts from Southern California.

