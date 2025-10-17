How the Southland’s top 25 high school football teams fared
-
-
-
- Share via
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-0) def. Santa Margarita, 27-14; vs. Servite, next Friday
2. SIERRA CANYON (8-0) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 45-10; at Bishop Amat, next Friday
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1) def. Murrieta Valley, 48-20; at Norco, Thursday
4. MISSION VIEJO (7-1) def. San Clemente, 34-16; at Edison, next Friday
5. SANTA MARGARITA (5-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 27-14; vs. Orange Lutheran, next Friday
6. MATER DEI (4-2) vs. Servite at Santa Ana Stadium, Saturday; vs. JSerra at Santa Ana Stadium, next Friday
7. LOS ALAMITOS (8-0) def. Edison, 41-22; at San Clemente, next Friday
8. SERVITE (5-2) vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Saturday; at St. John Bosco, next Friday
9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-4) def. JSerra, 63-24; at Santa Margarita, next Friday
10. CORONA DEL MAR (8-0) def. Villa Park, 21-3; at Tesoro, next Friday
11. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-2) lost to Corona Centennial, 48-20; at Vista Murrieta, next Friday
12. OXNARD PACIFICA (8-0) def. Camarillo, 42-6; vs. Simi Valley, next Friday
13. DAMIEN (7-1) def. Upland, 35-14; at Chino Hills, next Friday
14. LEUZINGER (5-1) vs. Culver City, no score reported; vs. Mira Costa, next Friday
15. SAN JUAN HILLS (7-2) def. Newport Harbor, 47-10; vs.Villa Park, next Friday
16. BEAUMONT (5-2) vs. Yucaipa, no score reported; at Citrus Valley, next Friday
17. VISTA MURRIETA (6-2) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 42-0; vs. Murrieta Valley, next Friday
18. JSERRA (3-5) lost to Orange Lutheran, 63-23; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, next Friday
19. DOWNEY (7-1) def.Paramount, 48-9; vs. Warren, next Friday
20. EDISON (5-3) lost to Los Alamitos, 41-22; vs. Mission Viejo, next Friday
21. CREAN LUTHERAN (8-0) def. La Habra, 56-21; vs. Huntington Beach, next Friday
22. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (4-4) def. Ayala, 41-0; vs. Etiwanda, next Friday
23. VALENCIA (7-1) def. Golden Valley, 35-7; vs, next Friday
24. AQUINAS (7-1) def. Heritage Christian, 49-7; vs. Capistrano Valley Christian, next Friday
25. NORCO (6-2) lost to Chaparral, 56-28; vs. Corona Centennial, Thursday