How the Southland’s top 25 high school football teams fared

Football on field
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-0) def. Santa Margarita, 27-14; vs. Servite, next Friday

2. SIERRA CANYON (8-0) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 45-10; at Bishop Amat, next Friday

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1) def. Murrieta Valley, 48-20; at Norco, Thursday

4. MISSION VIEJO (7-1) def. San Clemente, 34-16; at Edison, next Friday

5. SANTA MARGARITA (5-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 27-14; vs. Orange Lutheran, next Friday

6. MATER DEI (4-2) vs. Servite at Santa Ana Stadium, Saturday; vs. JSerra at Santa Ana Stadium, next Friday

7. LOS ALAMITOS (8-0) def. Edison, 41-22; at San Clemente, next Friday

8. SERVITE (5-2) vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Saturday; at St. John Bosco, next Friday

9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-4) def. JSerra, 63-24; at Santa Margarita, next Friday

10. CORONA DEL MAR (8-0) def. Villa Park, 21-3; at Tesoro, next Friday

11. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-2) lost to Corona Centennial, 48-20; at Vista Murrieta, next Friday

12. OXNARD PACIFICA (8-0) def. Camarillo, 42-6; vs. Simi Valley, next Friday

13. DAMIEN (7-1) def. Upland, 35-14; at Chino Hills, next Friday

14. LEUZINGER (5-1) vs. Culver City, no score reported; vs. Mira Costa, next Friday

15. SAN JUAN HILLS (7-2) def. Newport Harbor, 47-10; vs.Villa Park, next Friday

16. BEAUMONT (5-2) vs. Yucaipa, no score reported; at Citrus Valley, next Friday

17. VISTA MURRIETA (6-2) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 42-0; vs. Murrieta Valley, next Friday

18. JSERRA (3-5) lost to Orange Lutheran, 63-23; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, next Friday

19. DOWNEY (7-1) def.Paramount, 48-9; vs. Warren, next Friday

20. EDISON (5-3) lost to Los Alamitos, 41-22; vs. Mission Viejo, next Friday

21. CREAN LUTHERAN (8-0) def. La Habra, 56-21; vs. Huntington Beach, next Friday

22. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (4-4) def. Ayala, 41-0; vs. Etiwanda, next Friday

23. VALENCIA (7-1) def. Golden Valley, 35-7; vs, next Friday

24. AQUINAS (7-1) def. Heritage Christian, 49-7; vs. Capistrano Valley Christian, next Friday

25. NORCO (6-2) lost to Chaparral, 56-28; vs. Corona Centennial, Thursday

