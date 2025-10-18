High school girls volleyball Southern Section playoff schedule
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
(All matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
First Round
DIVISION 2
Rosary Academy at Rancho Christian
Murrieta Valley at San Marcos
Yorba Linda at Long Beach Poly
Beaumont at Corona Centennial
Louisville at San Clemente
Etiwanda at Redlands
Chaminade at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
Los Osos at Santa Margarita
Sage Hill at Thousand Oaks
Windward at JSerra
El Segundo at Murrieta Mesa
Xavier Prep at Bishop Montgomery
Tesoro at West Ranch
Bishop Amat at Eastvale Roosevelt
Sunny Hills at Orange Lutheran
Marina at Cerritos Valley Christian
DIVISION 4
Marlborough, bye
Heritage Christian at Diamond Bar
Western Christian at Portola
La Canada at San Dimas
Arcadia at Dana Hills
Fullerton at Quartz Hill
Crossroads at Southlands Christian
Peninsula at Corona Santiago
Palm Desert at San Jacinto
Hesperia Christian at Linfield Christian
Sultana at Oak Park
Northview at Ridgecrest Burroughs
Rancho Cucamonga at Ventura
Yucaipa at Santa Rosa Academy
Cerritos at West Torrance
La Serna at Paloma Valley
DIVISION 6
Desert Christian Academy at Oakwood
Western at Garden Grove Pacifica
Norwalk at Trinity Classical Academy
Pasadena Marshall at Charter Oak
Gabrielino at Arrowhead Christian
South Hills at Coachella Valley
Rialto at St. Paul
Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Academy of Academic Excellence
Oxnard at Wiseburn Da Vinci
Indio at Bishop Diego
Lakewood at Woodcrest Christian
Rim of the World at Burbank Providence
Norte Vista at Ocean View
Capistrano Valley Christian at Webb
Segerstrom at Valley View
Oxford Academy at Barstow
DIVISION 8
University Prep at Foothill Tech
Holy Martyrs at Rancho Alamitos
Santa Maria Valley Christian at Wildwood
Malibu at Firebaugh
St. Pius-St. Matthias Academy at Arroyo Valley
Big Bear at Victor Valley
Rancho Verde at Whittier
Eastside at Schurr
Pilibos at Paramount
Canoga Park AGBU at Downey Calvary Chapel
Garden Grove at Loma Linda Academy
St. Monica Academy at Katella
Lighthouse Christian at St. Mary’s Academy
Patriot at Vistamar
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Artesia
DIVISION 10
Noli Indian at River Springs Magnolia
Packinghouse Christian at Colton
Edgewood at Newbury Park Academy
Lucerne Valley at Thacher
Joshua Springs at Anaheim
New Covenant at Hueneme
Compton Early College at Rosemead
Santa Barbara Providence at Indian Springs
Desert Chapel at San Luis Obispo Classical
Gorman at Desert Hot Springs
Waverly at Lakeside
San Bernardino at Mesa Grande
Animo Leadership at Bassett
Mesrobian at Moreno Valley
Highland Hall at Pacific Lutheran
Oak Grove at Glendale Adventist
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
First Round
DIVISION 1
Sierra Canyon, bye
Oaks Christian at Temecula Valley
Newport Harbor at Mira Costa
Marymount, bye
Mater Dei, bye
Crean Lutheran at Harvard- Westlake
Los Alamitos at San Juan Hills
Redondo Union, bye
DIVISION 3
Lakewood St. Joseph at South Torrance
Crescenta Valley at Glendora
Agoura at North Torrance
Newbury Park at Flintridge Prep
Mayfield at Corona del Mar
Claremont at Burbank Burroughs
Campbell Hall at South Pasadena
Aliso Niguel at Foothill
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at Saugus
Santa Monica at Pasadena Poly
Hesperia at St. Margaret’s
La Salle at El Dorado
Trabuco Hills at Long Beach Wilson
Riverside Poly at Cypress
Village Christian at Hemet
Summit at Millikan
DIVISION 5
Granite Hills at Downey
Warren at Ontario Christian
Villa Park at Culver City
San Marino at Camarillo
Canyon Country Canyon at Gahr
Highland at Orange County Pacifica Christian
Paraclete at Santa Barbara
Grand Terrace at Sacred Heart LA
Lancaster Desert Christian at Alta Loma
Jurupa Valley at Placentia Valencia
St. Bonaventure at Valencia
Irvine University at Royal
Whitney at San Gabriel
Palm Springs at El Toro
Chadwick at La Palma Kennedy
Buckley at Corona
DIVISION 7
Pomona Catholic at Ontario
Santa Clarita Christian at Elsinore
Beverly Hills at San Jacinto Leadership Academy
Century at Esperanza
San Jacinto Valley at Faith Baptist
Calvary Baptist at West Valley
Rowland at Eisenhower
Bell Gardens at Wildomar Cornerstone Christian
Laguna Blanca at Cate
San Gabriel Academy at Santa Fe
Tustin at Temecula Prep
Chino at Coastal Christian
San Gorgonio at Pasadena
Geffen Academy at Lancaster
Azusa at CAMS
DIVISION 9
Cathedral City at Beacon Hill
Redlands Adventist at Westminster La Quinta
Tarbut V’ Torah at Crossroads Christian
Avalon at Los Amigos
Santa Ana Valley at Anza Hamilton
Ganesha at United Christian Academy
California School for the Deaf Riverside at Lawndale
Acaciawood Academy at Nogales
Cobalt at Nordhoff
Santa Paula at Estancia
Legacy Prep at Fairmont Prep
Montclair at Buena Park
Cal Lutheran at Riverside North
Miller at Victor Valley Christian
Sierra Vista at South El Monte
Ambassador Christian at Loara
Note: Divisions 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 second round Oct. 23; Divisions 3, 5, 7, 9 second round Oct. 25; Division 1 quarterfinals Oct. 28; Divisions 2-10 quarterfinals Oct. 29; semifinals Nov. 1; finals Nov. 8.