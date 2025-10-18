Breaking News
High School Sports

High school girls volleyball Southern Section playoff schedule

Volleyball on Wood Floor
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

(All matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

First Round

DIVISION 2

Rosary Academy at Rancho Christian

Murrieta Valley at San Marcos

Yorba Linda at Long Beach Poly

Beaumont at Corona Centennial

Louisville at San Clemente

Etiwanda at Redlands

Chaminade at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Los Osos at Santa Margarita

Sage Hill at Thousand Oaks

Windward at JSerra

El Segundo at Murrieta Mesa

Xavier Prep at Bishop Montgomery

Tesoro at West Ranch

Bishop Amat at Eastvale Roosevelt

Sunny Hills at Orange Lutheran

Marina at Cerritos Valley Christian

DIVISION 4

Marlborough, bye

Heritage Christian at Diamond Bar

Western Christian at Portola

La Canada at San Dimas

Arcadia at Dana Hills

Fullerton at Quartz Hill

Crossroads at Southlands Christian

Peninsula at Corona Santiago

Palm Desert at San Jacinto

Hesperia Christian at Linfield Christian

Sultana at Oak Park

Northview at Ridgecrest Burroughs

Rancho Cucamonga at Ventura

Yucaipa at Santa Rosa Academy

Cerritos at West Torrance

La Serna at Paloma Valley

DIVISION 6

Desert Christian Academy at Oakwood

Western at Garden Grove Pacifica

Norwalk at Trinity Classical Academy

Pasadena Marshall at Charter Oak

Gabrielino at Arrowhead Christian

South Hills at Coachella Valley

Rialto at St. Paul

Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Academy of Academic Excellence

Oxnard at Wiseburn Da Vinci

Indio at Bishop Diego

Lakewood at Woodcrest Christian

Rim of the World at Burbank Providence

Norte Vista at Ocean View

Capistrano Valley Christian at Webb

Segerstrom at Valley View

Oxford Academy at Barstow

DIVISION 8

University Prep at Foothill Tech

Holy Martyrs at Rancho Alamitos

Santa Maria Valley Christian at Wildwood

Malibu at Firebaugh

St. Pius-St. Matthias Academy at Arroyo Valley

Big Bear at Victor Valley

Rancho Verde at Whittier

Eastside at Schurr

Pilibos at Paramount

Canoga Park AGBU at Downey Calvary Chapel

Garden Grove at Loma Linda Academy

St. Monica Academy at Katella

Lighthouse Christian at St. Mary’s Academy

Patriot at Vistamar

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Artesia

DIVISION 10

Noli Indian at River Springs Magnolia

Packinghouse Christian at Colton

Edgewood at Newbury Park Academy

Lucerne Valley at Thacher

Joshua Springs at Anaheim

New Covenant at Hueneme

Compton Early College at Rosemead

Santa Barbara Providence at Indian Springs

Desert Chapel at San Luis Obispo Classical

Gorman at Desert Hot Springs

Waverly at Lakeside

San Bernardino at Mesa Grande

Animo Leadership at Bassett

Mesrobian at Moreno Valley

Highland Hall at Pacific Lutheran

Oak Grove at Glendale Adventist

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

First Round

DIVISION 1

Sierra Canyon, bye

Oaks Christian at Temecula Valley

Newport Harbor at Mira Costa

Marymount, bye

Mater Dei, bye

Crean Lutheran at Harvard- Westlake

Los Alamitos at San Juan Hills

Redondo Union, bye

DIVISION 3

Lakewood St. Joseph at South Torrance

Crescenta Valley at Glendora

Agoura at North Torrance

Newbury Park at Flintridge Prep

Mayfield at Corona del Mar

Claremont at Burbank Burroughs

Campbell Hall at South Pasadena

Aliso Niguel at Foothill

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at Saugus

Santa Monica at Pasadena Poly

Hesperia at St. Margaret’s

La Salle at El Dorado

Trabuco Hills at Long Beach Wilson

Riverside Poly at Cypress

Village Christian at Hemet

Summit at Millikan

DIVISION 5

Granite Hills at Downey

Warren at Ontario Christian

Villa Park at Culver City

San Marino at Camarillo

Canyon Country Canyon at Gahr

Highland at Orange County Pacifica Christian

Paraclete at Santa Barbara

Grand Terrace at Sacred Heart LA

Lancaster Desert Christian at Alta Loma

Jurupa Valley at Placentia Valencia

St. Bonaventure at Valencia

Irvine University at Royal

Whitney at San Gabriel

Palm Springs at El Toro

Chadwick at La Palma Kennedy

Buckley at Corona

DIVISION 7

Pomona Catholic at Ontario

Santa Clarita Christian at Elsinore

Beverly Hills at San Jacinto Leadership Academy

Century at Esperanza

San Jacinto Valley at Faith Baptist

Calvary Baptist at West Valley

Rowland at Eisenhower

Bell Gardens at Wildomar Cornerstone Christian

Laguna Blanca at Cate

San Gabriel Academy at Santa Fe

Tustin at Temecula Prep

Chino at Coastal Christian

San Gorgonio at Pasadena

Geffen Academy at Lancaster

Azusa at CAMS

DIVISION 9

Cathedral City at Beacon Hill

Redlands Adventist at Westminster La Quinta

Tarbut V’ Torah at Crossroads Christian

Avalon at Los Amigos

Santa Ana Valley at Anza Hamilton

Ganesha at United Christian Academy

California School for the Deaf Riverside at Lawndale

Acaciawood Academy at Nogales

Cobalt at Nordhoff

Santa Paula at Estancia

Legacy Prep at Fairmont Prep

Montclair at Buena Park

Cal Lutheran at Riverside North

Miller at Victor Valley Christian

Sierra Vista at South El Monte

Ambassador Christian at Loara

Note: Divisions 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 second round Oct. 23; Divisions 3, 5, 7, 9 second round Oct. 25; Division 1 quarterfinals Oct. 28; Divisions 2-10 quarterfinals Oct. 29; semifinals Nov. 1; finals Nov. 8.
