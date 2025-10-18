High school football top performers in the Southland

Madden Williams of St. John Bosco makes leaping touchdown catch against Santa Margarita.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A look at the top performers from high school football across the Southland during Week 7.

RUSHING

Garfield running back Ceasar Reyes is lifted up by Angel Jimenez. He rushed for school-record 420 yards in win over South Gate. (Nick Koza)

• Ceasar Reyes, Garfield: Rushed for a school-record 420 yards in 42 carries and scored four touchdowns in win over South Gate.

• Lenny Ibarra, Los Alamitos: Rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns in win over Edison.

• Jerod Terry, Sierra Canyon: Rushed for 241 yards and two touchdowns in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

• Brian Bonner, Valencia: Rushed for 150 yards in win over Golden Valley.

• Ethan Mundt, Troy: Rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in win over Anaheim Canyon.

• Domenico Doran, Bishop Amat: The quarterback rushed for 122 yards and one touchdown and passed for 141 yards and two touchdowns in win over Loyola.

Advertisement

• Ronnell Hewitt, Chaminade: Rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns in win over Gardena Serra.

PASSING

• Jaden Jefferson, Cathedral: Completed 14 of 18 passes for 378 yards and four touchdowns in win over Paraclete.

• Khalil Abdul-Aziz, Orange Vista: Passed for 402 yards and three touchdowns in win over Vista del Lago.

• Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco: Passed for 283 yards and four touchdowns in win over Santa Margarita.

• Dane Weber, Chaparral: Passed for 291 yards, rushed for 110 yards and accounted for six touchdowns in win over Norco.

• Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo: Passed for 292 yards and one touchdown in win over San Clemente.

• Caden Jones, Crean Lutheran: Completed 19 of 23 passes for 314 yards and five touchdowns in win over La Habra.

• Michael Wynn Jr., St. Genevieve: Passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns, ran for another, in win over Oakmont.

• Jacob Paisano, Hart: Passed for 164 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns in win over Canyon.

• Thaddeus Breaux, Hamilton: Passed for 284 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Westchester.

RECEIVING

• Zayshawn Washington, Orange Vista: Caught seven passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns vs. Vista del Lago.

• Madden Williams, St. john Bosco: Caught six passes for 113 yards and one touchdown vs. Santa Margarita.

• Jack Junker, Mission Viejo: Caught seven passes for 100 yards vs. San Clemente.

• Ty Johnson, Crean Lutheran: Caught five passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns and returned interception for touchdown vs. La Habra.

Advertisement

DEFENSE

• Dutch Horisk, St. John Bosco: Recorded two sacks vs. Santa Margarita.

• Jaden Walk-Green, Corona Centennial: Had a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown and 95-yard kickoff return in win over Murrieta Valley.

• Somto Nwute, Crespi: Recorded three sacks in win over Salesian.

• PeeWee Wilson, Oxnard Pacifica: Had six solo tackles and 10 overall in win over Camarillo.

• Jordan Hicks, Mission Viejo: Had two interceptions vs. San Clemente.

• Nicholas Stratman, Venice: Had 11 tackles, three for losses, in win over Fairfax.

• Armani Walker, St. Bonaventure: Returned interception for touchdown in shutout win over Oaks Christian.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• CJ Wallace, St. John Bosco: Had five booming kickoffs into the end zone vs. Santa Margarita.

• Blue McFarland, Crespi: Contributed a 44-yard run on a fake punt vs. Salesian.

• Caleb Sylvia, Mission Viejo: Kicked field goals from 47 and 25 yards in win over San Clemente.

• Jake Vega, Lakewood: Made a 34-yard field goal for the game’s only points in a win over Long Beach Millikan.

• Oscar Orozco, St. Bonaventure: Made field goals from 45 and 25 yards vs. Oaks Christian.