High school football top performers in the Southland
A look at the top performers from high school football across the Southland during Week 7.
RUSHING
• Ceasar Reyes, Garfield: Rushed for a school-record 420 yards in 42 carries and scored four touchdowns in win over South Gate.
• Lenny Ibarra, Los Alamitos: Rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns in win over Edison.
• Jerod Terry, Sierra Canyon: Rushed for 241 yards and two touchdowns in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
• Brian Bonner, Valencia: Rushed for 150 yards in win over Golden Valley.
• Ethan Mundt, Troy: Rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in win over Anaheim Canyon.
• Domenico Doran, Bishop Amat: The quarterback rushed for 122 yards and one touchdown and passed for 141 yards and two touchdowns in win over Loyola.
• Ronnell Hewitt, Chaminade: Rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns in win over Gardena Serra.
PASSING
• Jaden Jefferson, Cathedral: Completed 14 of 18 passes for 378 yards and four touchdowns in win over Paraclete.
• Khalil Abdul-Aziz, Orange Vista: Passed for 402 yards and three touchdowns in win over Vista del Lago.
• Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco: Passed for 283 yards and four touchdowns in win over Santa Margarita.
• Dane Weber, Chaparral: Passed for 291 yards, rushed for 110 yards and accounted for six touchdowns in win over Norco.
• Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo: Passed for 292 yards and one touchdown in win over San Clemente.
• Caden Jones, Crean Lutheran: Completed 19 of 23 passes for 314 yards and five touchdowns in win over La Habra.
• Michael Wynn Jr., St. Genevieve: Passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns, ran for another, in win over Oakmont.
• Jacob Paisano, Hart: Passed for 164 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns in win over Canyon.
• Thaddeus Breaux, Hamilton: Passed for 284 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Westchester.
RECEIVING
• Zayshawn Washington, Orange Vista: Caught seven passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns vs. Vista del Lago.
• Madden Williams, St. john Bosco: Caught six passes for 113 yards and one touchdown vs. Santa Margarita.
• Jack Junker, Mission Viejo: Caught seven passes for 100 yards vs. San Clemente.
• Ty Johnson, Crean Lutheran: Caught five passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns and returned interception for touchdown vs. La Habra.
DEFENSE
• Dutch Horisk, St. John Bosco: Recorded two sacks vs. Santa Margarita.
• Jaden Walk-Green, Corona Centennial: Had a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown and 95-yard kickoff return in win over Murrieta Valley.
• Somto Nwute, Crespi: Recorded three sacks in win over Salesian.
• PeeWee Wilson, Oxnard Pacifica: Had six solo tackles and 10 overall in win over Camarillo.
• Jordan Hicks, Mission Viejo: Had two interceptions vs. San Clemente.
• Nicholas Stratman, Venice: Had 11 tackles, three for losses, in win over Fairfax.
• Armani Walker, St. Bonaventure: Returned interception for touchdown in shutout win over Oaks Christian.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• CJ Wallace, St. John Bosco: Had five booming kickoffs into the end zone vs. Santa Margarita.
• Blue McFarland, Crespi: Contributed a 44-yard run on a fake punt vs. Salesian.
• Caleb Sylvia, Mission Viejo: Kicked field goals from 47 and 25 yards in win over San Clemente.
• Jake Vega, Lakewood: Made a 34-yard field goal for the game’s only points in a win over Long Beach Millikan.
• Oscar Orozco, St. Bonaventure: Made field goals from 45 and 25 yards vs. Oaks Christian.