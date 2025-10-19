Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

Los Alamitos football coach Ray Fenton stands with his players on the field at SoFi Stadium.
Los Alamitos football coach Ray Fenton stands with his players on the field at SoFi Stadium, where they defeated Edison on Thursday night.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week ranking

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-0) def. Santa Margarita, 27-14; vs. Servite, Friday; 1

2. SIERRA CANYON (8-0) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 45-10; at Bishop Amat, Friday; 2

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1) def. Murrieta Valley, 48-20; at Norco, Thursday; 3

4. MISSION VIEJO (7-1) def. San Clemente, 34-16; vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, Friday; 4

5. SANTA MARGARITA (5-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 27-14; vs. Orange Lutheran at Trabuco Hills, Friday; 5

6. MATER DEI (5-2) def. Servite, 29-19; vs. JSerra at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 6

7. LOS ALAMITOS (8-0) def. Edison, 41-22; at San Clemente, Friday; 7

8. SERVITE (5-3) lost to Mater Dei, 29-19; at St. John Bosco, next Friday; 8

9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-4) def. JSerra, 63-24; vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills, Friday; 9

10. CORONA DEL MAR (8-0) def. Villa Park, 21-3; at Tesoro, Friday; 10

11. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-2) lost to Corona Centennial, 48-20; at Vista Murrieta, Friday; 11

12. OXNARD PACIFICA (8-0) def. Camarillo, 42-6; vs. Simi Valley, Friday; 12

13. DAMIEN (7-1) def. Upland, 35-14; at Chino Hills, Friday; 13

14. LEUZINGER (6-1) def. Culver City, 47-7; vs. Mira Costa, Friday; 14

15. SAN JUAN HILLS (7-2) def. Newport Harbor, 47-10; vs. Villa Park, Friday; 15

16. BEAUMONT (5-2) def. Yucaipa, 57-10; at Citrus Valley, Friday; 16

17. VISTA MURRIETA (6-2) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 42-0; vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday; 17

18. DOWNEY (7-1) def. Paramount, 48-9; vs. Warren, Friday; 19

19. CREAN LUTHERAN (8-0) def. La Habra, 56-21; vs. Huntington Beach, Friday; 21

20. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (4-4) def. Ayala, 41-0; vs. Etiwanda, next Friday; 22

21. EDISON (5-3) lost to Los Alamitos, 41-22; vs. Mission Viejo, Friday; 20

22. JSERRA (3-5) lost to Orange Lutheran, 63-23; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 18

23. VALENCIA (7-1) def. Golden Valley, 35-7; vs. Hart, Friday; 23

24. AQUINAS (7-1) def. Heritage Christian, 49-7; vs. Capistrano Valley Christian, Friday; 24

25. CHAPARRAL (4-4) def. Norco, 56-28; vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday; NR

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

