The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings
-
-
-
- Share via
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week ranking
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-0) def. Santa Margarita, 27-14; vs. Servite, Friday; 1
2. SIERRA CANYON (8-0) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 45-10; at Bishop Amat, Friday; 2
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1) def. Murrieta Valley, 48-20; at Norco, Thursday; 3
4. MISSION VIEJO (7-1) def. San Clemente, 34-16; vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, Friday; 4
5. SANTA MARGARITA (5-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 27-14; vs. Orange Lutheran at Trabuco Hills, Friday; 5
6. MATER DEI (5-2) def. Servite, 29-19; vs. JSerra at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 6
7. LOS ALAMITOS (8-0) def. Edison, 41-22; at San Clemente, Friday; 7
8. SERVITE (5-3) lost to Mater Dei, 29-19; at St. John Bosco, next Friday; 8
9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-4) def. JSerra, 63-24; vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills, Friday; 9
10. CORONA DEL MAR (8-0) def. Villa Park, 21-3; at Tesoro, Friday; 10
11. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-2) lost to Corona Centennial, 48-20; at Vista Murrieta, Friday; 11
12. OXNARD PACIFICA (8-0) def. Camarillo, 42-6; vs. Simi Valley, Friday; 12
13. DAMIEN (7-1) def. Upland, 35-14; at Chino Hills, Friday; 13
14. LEUZINGER (6-1) def. Culver City, 47-7; vs. Mira Costa, Friday; 14
15. SAN JUAN HILLS (7-2) def. Newport Harbor, 47-10; vs. Villa Park, Friday; 15
16. BEAUMONT (5-2) def. Yucaipa, 57-10; at Citrus Valley, Friday; 16
17. VISTA MURRIETA (6-2) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 42-0; vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday; 17
18. DOWNEY (7-1) def. Paramount, 48-9; vs. Warren, Friday; 19
19. CREAN LUTHERAN (8-0) def. La Habra, 56-21; vs. Huntington Beach, Friday; 21
20. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (4-4) def. Ayala, 41-0; vs. Etiwanda, next Friday; 22
21. EDISON (5-3) lost to Los Alamitos, 41-22; vs. Mission Viejo, Friday; 20
22. JSERRA (3-5) lost to Orange Lutheran, 63-23; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 18
23. VALENCIA (7-1) def. Golden Valley, 35-7; vs. Hart, Friday; 23
24. AQUINAS (7-1) def. Heritage Christian, 49-7; vs. Capistrano Valley Christian, Friday; 24
25. CHAPARRAL (4-4) def. Norco, 56-28; vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday; NR