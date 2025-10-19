Prep talk: Ceasar Reyes of Garfield sets school record with 420 yards rushing

Garfield running back Ceasar Reyes set a school record with 420 yards rushing and four touchdowns in win over South Gate.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To say junior running back Ceasar Reyes of Garfield High put his team on his back with a little help from his blockers would be an understatement.

Reyes rushed for a school-record 420 yards in 42 carries and scored four touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 39-20 win over South Gate on Friday night that clinched at least a share of the Eastern League title. The old record was 417 yards set by Ricky Solorio in 1982 against Lincoln, according to the CalHiSports.com record book.

“Ceasar was phenomenal,” coach Patrick Vargas said.

Asked Saturday morning if he was sore after 42 carries and also playing on defense, Reyes said, “Pretty sore. I’ll be all right.”

Advertisement

Reyes rushed for 1,520 yards as a sophomore. With Garfield losing its quarterback to an injury, he has been used out of a wildcat formation at times this season. His improved speed has helped him surpass last year’s total with 1,643 yards rushing in eight games and 23 touchdowns.

“I always make sure I can do anything in my power to get the team on top,” Reyes said. “Nothing is possible without the offensive line.”

Athletic director Lorenzo Hernandez, who was head coach last season, said of Reyes, “His vision is impeccable.”

Advertisement

Next up for Garfield is Friday’s East L.A. Classic against Roosevelt at East Los Angeles College.

Reyes has been watching East L.A. Classic games since he was 5 years old and will play in his third rivalry matchup.

“I look forward to playing in it,” he said. “Definitely have a bunch of nerves and the excitement is crazy.”

Advertisement

Here’s the GoFan.co link to purchase tickets.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.