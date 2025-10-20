Advertisement
Prep talk: UCLA, USC benefit from Southern California rise in girls’ basketball talent

Former Etiwanda star Kennedy Smith is one of the top girls' basketball players who decided to stay home and attend USC.
By Eric Sondheimer
The revival and rise of girls’ high school basketball continues in Southern California, and the success of women’s basketball programs at UCLA and USC is an example of the changing landscape. The Bruins are ranked No. 3 and USC No. 18 in the preseason Associated Press national rankings.

Instead of players needing to leave the area for exposure and quality coaching, they’re staying in Southern California, leading to UCLA and USC becoming national powers.

USC’s successful recruitment of JuJu Watkins from Sierra Canyon was a huge turning point, leading to others becoming Trojans, such as All-American Kennedy Smith from Etiwanda. UCLA’s pick up of McDonald’s All-American Gabriela Jaquez, combined with national recruits, sets the stage for others to follow.

Both programs are receiving national TV exposure and selling out games when they face off, something unheard of in years past. It shows the excitement generated by local stars on their teams.

UCLA coach Cori Close has been an advocate of growing girls’ basketball locally and joined USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb to promote the sport despite the rivalry.

“Everyone talks about the rivalry,” Close said. “The reality is we’re getting to grow the sport in this city together.”

Gottlieb said the talent level hasn’t really changed. What’s changed is players picking USC or UCLA instead of South Carolina, Connecticut or Tennessee.

And there’s lots of young talent ahead to be recruited at Etiwanda, Ontario Christian, Corona Centennial and elsewhere.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

