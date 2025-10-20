The Times’ City Section high school football rankings

San Pedro has another week before getting to focus on showdown with Carson on Oct. 30.

This week’s City Section top 10 high school football rankings by The Times.

1. BIRMINGHAM (5-3): Receiver Paul Turner had four catches for 122 yards and three touchdowns, plus a 94-yard kickoff return for touchdown in win over Taft.

2. CARSON (5-3): The Colts shut out Banning 40-0 with Chris Fields completing eight of 13 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

3. PALISADES (8-0): Dolphins got a scare against University last week and face Hamilton on Friday.

4. SAN PEDRO (4-4): Pirates get Carson tuneup with a Marine League game against Gardena on Friday.

5. GARFIELD (6-2): Ceasar Reyes rushed for a school-record 420 yards in win over South Gate and faces Roosevelt on Friday at East Los Angeles College.

6. KENNEDY (7-1): Golden Cougars can win another Valley Mission League title with win over San Fernando on Friday.

7. EAGLE ROCK (6-2): Quarterback Liam Pasten threw for 290 yards to help Eagles beat Franklin in Northern League title decider.

8. VENICE (4-4): The Gondoliers are in position to be an Open Division playoff team.

9. KING/DREW (6-1): Coliseum League championship will be decided on Friday at Crenshaw.

10. UNIVERSITY (6-2): A 19-17 loss to Palisades shows Warriors are improving in a tough Western League.