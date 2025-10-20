Advertisement
The Times’ City Section high school football rankings

San Pedro has another week before getting to focus on showdown with Carson on Oct. 30.
(Jonathan Alcorn/For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
This week’s City Section top 10 high school football rankings by The Times.

1. BIRMINGHAM (5-3): Receiver Paul Turner had four catches for 122 yards and three touchdowns, plus a 94-yard kickoff return for touchdown in win over Taft.

2. CARSON (5-3): The Colts shut out Banning 40-0 with Chris Fields completing eight of 13 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

3. PALISADES (8-0): Dolphins got a scare against University last week and face Hamilton on Friday.

4. SAN PEDRO (4-4): Pirates get Carson tuneup with a Marine League game against Gardena on Friday.

5. GARFIELD (6-2): Ceasar Reyes rushed for a school-record 420 yards in win over South Gate and faces Roosevelt on Friday at East Los Angeles College.

6. KENNEDY (7-1): Golden Cougars can win another Valley Mission League title with win over San Fernando on Friday.

7. EAGLE ROCK (6-2): Quarterback Liam Pasten threw for 290 yards to help Eagles beat Franklin in Northern League title decider.

8. VENICE (4-4): The Gondoliers are in position to be an Open Division playoff team.

9. KING/DREW (6-1): Coliseum League championship will be decided on Friday at Crenshaw.

10. UNIVERSITY (6-2): A 19-17 loss to Palisades shows Warriors are improving in a tough Western League.

