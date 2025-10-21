Prep talk: Quarterback Colin Creason believes ‘there’s no place like home’

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Colin Creason’s journey to become the starting quarterback at Los Alamitos High in his senior year has been anything but smooth.

He went to Mater Dei as a freshman. He went to Los Alamitos as a sophomore. He briefly went to Long Beach Poly for two days at the start of his junior year before returning to Los Alamitos, which forced him to sit out all last season.

In his first varsity start on Aug. 15, he guided the Griffins to a 20-12 win over Inglewood. The team has won eight consecutive games under Creason, who has become more comfortable and confident with each game. He has passed for 1,292 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 239 yards and eight touchdowns.

He grew up knowing and playing with most of his Los Alamitos teammates in youth ball. Somehow, someway, he got through all his starts and stops and concluded, “Of course, the grass isn’t always greener.”

8-0! Let’s keep it rolling! Great team win in Sofi Stadium with my brothers, everyone stepped up! Back to work on Monday! I went 5/9 147 yds passing and 2 TDS. Along with, 9 rushing attempts for 43 yds and 1 TD. @LosAlFootball @tfent2 @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @BlairAngulo… pic.twitter.com/JjQHRPEo2t — Colin Creason (@creason_colin21) October 20, 2025

His ability to run and pass and stay cool under pressure has been important for the offense, and he’s adopted the attitude of his teammates.

“We’re not scared of anybody,” he said. “This team is so close.”

Santee running back Darnell Miller of Santee has set a City Section record with 502 yards rushing against Jefferson. He had 33 carries and five TDs. The state record is still held by Ronnie Jenkins at 619 yards. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 21, 2025

His father, Brandon, was an All-CIF basketball player at Oak Park in 1994. Colin played basketball, baseball and flag football since he was 8 with many of his teammates.

Remember when Dorothy was saying in “The Wizard Of Oz”: “There’s no place like home. There’s no place like home.”?

Creason has come to understand there’s no place like Los Alamitos.

