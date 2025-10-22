Coach-of-the-year candidates in high school football keep expanding

Palisades football coach Dylen Smith has his team at 8-0 during a season in which plenty of coaches are turning in top efforts.

With two weeks left in the regular season for high school football, it’s become clear there’s a large and growing list of candidates for coach of the year. They are considered based on exceeding expectations, winning championships or helping to engineer a program turnaround when no one saw it coming.

Let’s review the great coaching performances so far this season:

Los Alamitos football coach Ray Fenton stands with his players on Thursday during an Alpha League opener at SoFi Stadium. (Craig Weston)