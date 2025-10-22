Advertisement
High school flag football: Wednesday’s playoff scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
First Round

DIVISION 1
JSerra 20, Trabuco Hills 13
Santa Margarita 34, Anaheim Canyon 14
Edison 6, Newport Harbor 0
Dos Pueblos 20, Etiwanda 0
Huntington Beach 19, Esperanza 0
Camarillo 38, Oxnard 6
San Marcos 13, Lakewood St. Joseph 7
Orange Lutheran 50, Redondo Union 14

DIVISION 4
Great Oak 12, Covina 7

DIVISION 5
Quartz Hill 32, Lancaster 6

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
Second Round

DIVISION 2
Bishop Amat at Cajon
Newbury Park at Portola
Ventura at Northwood
Linfield Christian at Corona del Mar
Downey at San Clemente
Beckman at Westlake
Aliso Niguel at El Toro
Upland at Gahr

DIVISION 3
La Serna at Foothill
Moorpark at Sunny Hills
Norco at Long Beach Poly
Millikan at Glendora
Corona Santiago at Mission Viejo
Rancho Cucamonga at El Modena
Santa Paula at Eastvale Roosevelt
Bellflower at La Habra

DIVISION 4
Temecula Prep at Canyon Springs
Inglewood at West Ranch
Riverside King at Gardena Serra
Schurr vs. Covina/Great Oak
St. Mary’s Academy at Temecula Valley
Riverside Poly at Chaminade
Claremont at Compton
Antelope Valley at Royal

DIVISION 5
Quartz Hill/Lancaster at Moreno Valley
San Gorgonio at Rancho Alamitos
Northview at Norte Vista
Hacienda Heights Wilson at Castaic
Azusa at Don Lugo
Long Beach Jordan at Anaheim
Westridge at Vasquez
Vista Murrieta at Buena Park

DIVISION 6
Brentwood at Leuzinger
Montebello at Cerritos
Loara at Garey
Adelanto at Artesia
El Rancho at Estancia
Paramount at Alemany
Gabrielino at Palm Desert
Hillcrest at Godinez

Note: Quarterfinals (Division 1) Mon., Oct. 27; Quarterfinals (Divisions 2-6) Tues., Oct. 28; Semifinals (all divisions) Nov. 1; Finals (all divisions) Nov. 7-8 at Fred Kelly Stadium.

