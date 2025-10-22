High school flag football: Wednesday’s playoff scores

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

First Round

DIVISION 1

JSerra 20, Trabuco Hills 13

Santa Margarita 34, Anaheim Canyon 14

Edison 6, Newport Harbor 0

Dos Pueblos 20, Etiwanda 0

Huntington Beach 19, Esperanza 0

Camarillo 38, Oxnard 6

San Marcos 13, Lakewood St. Joseph 7

Orange Lutheran 50, Redondo Union 14

DIVISION 4

Great Oak 12, Covina 7

DIVISION 5

Quartz Hill 32, Lancaster 6

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

Second Round

DIVISION 2

Bishop Amat at Cajon

Newbury Park at Portola

Ventura at Northwood

Linfield Christian at Corona del Mar

Downey at San Clemente

Beckman at Westlake

Aliso Niguel at El Toro

Upland at Gahr

DIVISION 3

La Serna at Foothill

Moorpark at Sunny Hills

Norco at Long Beach Poly

Millikan at Glendora

Corona Santiago at Mission Viejo

Rancho Cucamonga at El Modena

Santa Paula at Eastvale Roosevelt

Bellflower at La Habra

DIVISION 4

Temecula Prep at Canyon Springs

Inglewood at West Ranch

Riverside King at Gardena Serra

Schurr vs. Covina/Great Oak

St. Mary’s Academy at Temecula Valley

Riverside Poly at Chaminade

Claremont at Compton

Antelope Valley at Royal

DIVISION 5

Quartz Hill/Lancaster at Moreno Valley

San Gorgonio at Rancho Alamitos

Northview at Norte Vista

Hacienda Heights Wilson at Castaic

Azusa at Don Lugo

Long Beach Jordan at Anaheim

Westridge at Vasquez

Vista Murrieta at Buena Park

DIVISION 6

Brentwood at Leuzinger

Montebello at Cerritos

Loara at Garey

Adelanto at Artesia

El Rancho at Estancia

Paramount at Alemany

Gabrielino at Palm Desert

Hillcrest at Godinez

Note: Quarterfinals (Division 1) Mon., Oct. 27; Quarterfinals (Divisions 2-6) Tues., Oct. 28; Semifinals (all divisions) Nov. 1; Finals (all divisions) Nov. 7-8 at Fred Kelly Stadium.