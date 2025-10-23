High school girls’ volleyball: City Section playoff pairings

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE

First Round

DIVISION I

#16 LA Roosevelt #1 LA University

#9 Larchmont Charter at #8 LACES

#12 Reseda at #5 Sherman Oaks CES

#13 Sylmar at #4 LA Marshall

#14 Triumph Charter at #3 Granada Hills Kennedy

#11 San Pedro at #6 Arleta

#10 South Gate at #7 Port of LA

#15 Vaughn at #2 Grant

DIVISION II

#16 Harbor Teacher at #1 East Valley

#9 Central City Value at #8 GALA

#12 San Fernando at #5 North Hollywood

#13 Lincoln at #4 Carson

#14 Bravo at #3 Bernstein

#11 Canoga Park at #6 Maywood CES

#10 King/Drew at #7 University Prep Value

#15 Los Angeles at #2 Mendez

DIVISION III

#17 Orthopaedic at #16 Wilmington Banning

#20 Smidt Tech at #13 Math & Science College Prep

#19 Community Charter at #14 Gertz-Ressler

#18 Diego Rivera at #15 Narbonne

DIVISION IV

#17 Stern at #16 Valley Oaks CES

#20 Hawkins at #13 Fairfax

#19 Rancho Dominguez at #14 Animo Bunche

#18 Alliance Bloomfield at #15 Lakeview Charter

DIVISION V

#17 WISH Academy at #16 Discovery

#24 Magnolia Science Magnet #9 Santee

#21 Roybal #12 Gardena

#20 Fremont at #13 Magnolia Science Academy

#19 Hollywood at #14 Elizabeth

#22 LA Jordan at #11 Sotomayor

#23 Annenberg at #10 Dorsey

#18 Monroe at #15 Downtown Magnets

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

Quarterfinals

OPEN DIVISION

#8 Chatsworth at #1 Venice

#5 El Camino Real at #4 Cleveland

#6 Taft at #3 Eagle Rock

#7 Granada Hills vs. #2 Palisades, 7 p.m. at Brentwood

Note: Second Round Divisions III-V Oct. 29 at higher seeds; Quarterfinals Divisions I-II Oct. 30 at higher seeds; Quarterfinals Divisions III-V Nov. 3 at higher seeds; Semifinals Open-Division I Nov. 4 at higher seeds; Semifinals Divisions II-V Nov. 5 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Nov. 7-8