High School Sports

High school girls’ volleyball: City Section playoff pairings

Volleyball on wood court
(Matt_Brown/Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE

First Round

DIVISION I
#16 LA Roosevelt #1 LA University
#9 Larchmont Charter at #8 LACES
#12 Reseda at #5 Sherman Oaks CES
#13 Sylmar at #4 LA Marshall
#14 Triumph Charter at #3 Granada Hills Kennedy
#11 San Pedro at #6 Arleta
#10 South Gate at #7 Port of LA
#15 Vaughn at #2 Grant

DIVISION II
#16 Harbor Teacher at #1 East Valley
#9 Central City Value at #8 GALA
#12 San Fernando at #5 North Hollywood
#13 Lincoln at #4 Carson
#14 Bravo at #3 Bernstein
#11 Canoga Park at #6 Maywood CES
#10 King/Drew at #7 University Prep Value
#15 Los Angeles at #2 Mendez

DIVISION III
#17 Orthopaedic at #16 Wilmington Banning
#20 Smidt Tech at #13 Math & Science College Prep
#19 Community Charter at #14 Gertz-Ressler
#18 Diego Rivera at #15 Narbonne

DIVISION IV
#17 Stern at #16 Valley Oaks CES
#20 Hawkins at #13 Fairfax
#19 Rancho Dominguez at #14 Animo Bunche
#18 Alliance Bloomfield at #15 Lakeview Charter

DIVISION V
#17 WISH Academy at #16 Discovery
#24 Magnolia Science Magnet #9 Santee
#21 Roybal #12 Gardena
#20 Fremont at #13 Magnolia Science Academy
#19 Hollywood at #14 Elizabeth
#22 LA Jordan at #11 Sotomayor
#23 Annenberg at #10 Dorsey
#18 Monroe at #15 Downtown Magnets

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

Quarterfinals

OPEN DIVISION
#8 Chatsworth at #1 Venice
#5 El Camino Real at #4 Cleveland
#6 Taft at #3 Eagle Rock
#7 Granada Hills vs. #2 Palisades, 7 p.m. at Brentwood

Note: Second Round Divisions III-V Oct. 29 at higher seeds; Quarterfinals Divisions I-II Oct. 30 at higher seeds; Quarterfinals Divisions III-V Nov. 3 at higher seeds; Semifinals Open-Division I Nov. 4 at higher seeds; Semifinals Divisions II-V Nov. 5 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Nov. 7-8
