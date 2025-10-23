Garfield running back Ceasar Reyes set a school record with 420 yards rushing and four touchdowns in win over South Gate.

A look at this week’s top high school football games in the Southland:

FRIDAY

Garfield (6-2, 4-0) vs. Roosevelt (4-4, 3-1) at East Los Angeles College, 7:30 p.m.

Throw out the records. Close the blinds. It’s East L.A. Classic week. Garfield should be a heavy favorite with running back Ceasar Reyes coming off a school-record 420 yards rushing performance. Roosevelt, though, has won three straight Eastern League games. Jason Moreno is Roosevelt’s version of Reyes. The pick: Garfield.

King/Drew (7-1, 3-0) at Crenshaw (7-1, 3-0), 7 p.m.

King/Drew has never won the Coliseum League title. This is the Eagels’ best chance behind top athlete Jayden Mitchell. Crenshaw has continued to improve behind receiver/defensive back Deance’ Lewis and quarterback Danniel Flowers. The pick: Crenshaw.