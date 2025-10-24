Prep talk: Pitcher Aidan Martinez of Birmingham makes comeback after Tommy John surgery

Aidan Martinez of Birmingham will return to pitching in 2026 after Tommy John surgery in June of 2024.

It’s rare to find a high school baseball player still pitching after Tommy John surgery. Senior Aidan Martinez of Birmingham gets to have his comeback season this spring.

On June 27, 2024, Martinez had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. It’s needed when the ulnar collateral ligament has to be repaired in the elbow.

Martinez missed most of his sophomore season as a pitcher and all of his junior season. Last month, he pitched in his first fall game and everything went well.

“We’re excited about him,” coach Matt Mowry said.

Months of rehabilitation were needed. The surgery happened when he was 15. Now he’s 17.

He said his arm started to hurt but didn’t realize he was injured.

Asked about lessons learned, he said, “I got to listen to my body.”

If he can regain his pitching form, he can join standout sophomore Carlos Acuna and another varsity returnee, Nathan Soto, to give Birmingham a formidable pitching trio this spring.

