How the Southland’s top 25 high school football teams fared
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-0) def. Servite, 42-0; vs. Mater Dei, next Friday
2. SIERRA CANYON (9-0) def. Bishop Amat, 40-0; at Loyola, next Friday
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-1) def. Norco, 59-49; vs. Chaparral, Thursday
4. MISSION VIEJO (8-1) def. Edison, 37-20; at Los Alamitos, Thursday
5. SANTA MARGARITA (6-3) def. Orange Lutheran, 28-7; at JSerra, next Friday
6. MATER DEI (7-2) def. JSerra, 40-7; at St. John Bosco, next Friday
7. LOS ALAMITOS (8-1) lost to San Clemente, 28-9; vs. Mission Viejo, Thursday
8. SERVITE (5-4) lost to St. John Bosco, 42-0; vs. Orange Lutheran, next Friday
9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-7*) lost to Santa Margarita, 28-7; at Servite, next Friday
10. CORONA DEL MAR (9-0) def. Tesoro, 47-8; at Yorba Linda, Thursday
11. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-3) lost to Vista Murrieta, 42-35; vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday
12. OXNARD PACIFICA (8-0) vs. Simi Valley, no score reported; at Bishop Diego, next Friday
13. DAMIEN (7-2) lost to Chino Hills, 27-19; at Ayala, Thursday
14. LEUZINGER (7-1) def. Mira Costa, 27-14; at Lawndale, Thursday
15. SAN JUAN HILLS (7-2) def. Villa Park, 28-10; vs. Tesoro, Thursday
16. BEAUMONT (6-2) def. Citrus Valley, 56-3; at Redlands East Valley, Thursday
17. VISTA MURRIETA (7-2) def. Murrieta Valley, 42-35; vs. Norco, Thursday
18. DOWNEY (8-1) def. Warren, 42-0; at Dominguez, Thursday
20. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (6-3) def. Etiwanda, 41-7; vs. Chino Hills, Thursday
21. EDISON (5-4) lost to Mission Viejo, 37-20; vs. San Clemente, next Friday
22. JSERRA (3-6) lost to Mater Dei, 40-7; vs. Santa Margarita, next Friday
23. VALENCIA (8-1) def. Hart, 38-7; at Castaic, next Friday
24. AQUINAS (8-1) def. Capistrano Valley Christian, 46-7; vs. Village Christian, next Friday
25. CHAPARRAL (5-4) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 61-23; at Corona Centennial, Thursday
*-two forfeit losses