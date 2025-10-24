Advertisement
How the Southland’s top 25 high school football teams fared

By Los Angeles Times staff
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-0) def. Servite, 42-0; vs. Mater Dei, next Friday

2. SIERRA CANYON (9-0) def. Bishop Amat, 40-0; at Loyola, next Friday

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-1) def. Norco, 59-49; vs. Chaparral, Thursday

4. MISSION VIEJO (8-1) def. Edison, 37-20; at Los Alamitos, Thursday

5. SANTA MARGARITA (6-3) def. Orange Lutheran, 28-7; at JSerra, next Friday

6. MATER DEI (7-2) def. JSerra, 40-7; at St. John Bosco, next Friday

7. LOS ALAMITOS (8-1) lost to San Clemente, 28-9; vs. Mission Viejo, Thursday

8. SERVITE (5-4) lost to St. John Bosco, 42-0; vs. Orange Lutheran, next Friday

9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-7*) lost to Santa Margarita, 28-7; at Servite, next Friday

10. CORONA DEL MAR (9-0) def. Tesoro, 47-8; at Yorba Linda, Thursday

11. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-3) lost to Vista Murrieta, 42-35; vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday

12. OXNARD PACIFICA (8-0) vs. Simi Valley, no score reported; at Bishop Diego, next Friday

13. DAMIEN (7-2) lost to Chino Hills, 27-19; at Ayala, Thursday

14. LEUZINGER (7-1) def. Mira Costa, 27-14; at Lawndale, Thursday

15. SAN JUAN HILLS (7-2) def. Villa Park, 28-10; vs. Tesoro, Thursday

16. BEAUMONT (6-2) def. Citrus Valley, 56-3; at Redlands East Valley, Thursday

17. VISTA MURRIETA (7-2) def. Murrieta Valley, 42-35; vs. Norco, Thursday

18. DOWNEY (8-1) def. Warren, 42-0; at Dominguez, Thursday

20. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (6-3) def. Etiwanda, 41-7; vs. Chino Hills, Thursday

21. EDISON (5-4) lost to Mission Viejo, 37-20; vs. San Clemente, next Friday

22. JSERRA (3-6) lost to Mater Dei, 40-7; vs. Santa Margarita, next Friday

23. VALENCIA (8-1) def. Hart, 38-7; at Castaic, next Friday

24. AQUINAS (8-1) def. Capistrano Valley Christian, 46-7; vs. Village Christian, next Friday

25. CHAPARRAL (5-4) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 61-23; at Corona Centennial, Thursday

*-two forfeit losses

