Prep talk: Evan Wu leads Santa Margarita to Trinity League water polo championship

Evan Wu of Santa Margarita High poses for a photo while holding a water polo ball in both hands near his chest
Evan Wu of Santa Margarita has 111 goals this season.
(Lloyd Sicard)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Santa Margarita High was able to dethrone JSerra as Trinity League water polo champion earlier this week and learned on Friday that it is seeded No. 2 in the Southern Section Open Division playoffs behind top-seeded Newport Harbor.

It’s been quite a season for Santa Margarita (24-3) under first-year coach Ivan Buich, a former USC assistant. He took over right before the season began. Luckily, Evan Wu plays for Santa Margarita.

The co-Trinity League player of the year last season when he scored 103 goals has done even better in his senior year. He has 111 goals. He’s 6 feet and 175 pounds, has speed and instincts.

“He’s a great leader,” Buich said. “He’s very fast with ridiculously good legs.”

Newport Harbor has lost only once all season. Its only defeat was to San Diego Cathedral.

Can any school knock off Newport Harbor?

Wu and the Eagles would love the opportunity at a chance to do so.

