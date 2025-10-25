Advertisement
High School Sports

High school flag football: Southern Section playoff scores and pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Second Round

DIVISION 2

Bishop Amat 25, Cajon 0

Newbury Park 26, Portola 18

Ventura 40, Northwood 27

Corona Del Mar 7, Linfield Christian 6

Downey 25, San Clemente 6

Westlake 20, Beckman 6

El Toro 19, Aliso Niguel 18

Upland 33, Gahr 23

DIVISION 3

La Serna 20, Foothill 13

Sunny Hills 20, Moorpark 0

Long Beach Poly 26, Norco 7

Glendora 13, Millikan 12

Mission Viejo 20, Corona Santiago 6

El Modena 25, Rancho Cucamonga 6

Eastvale Roosevelt 16, Santa Paula 13

La Habra 27, Bellflower 8

DIVISION 4

Canyon Springs 26, Temecula Prep 13

West Ranch 19, Inglewood 6

Riverside King 41, Gardena Serra 25

Great Oak 25, Schurr 18

Temecula Valley 33, St. Mary’s Academy 22

Riverside Poly 20, Chaminade 14

Compton 25, Claremont 13

Royal 14, Antelope Valley 6

DIVISION 5

Moreno Valley 13, Quartz Hill 12

Rancho Alamitos 18, San Gorgonio 7

Norte Vista 19, Northview 13

Castaic 14, Hacienda Heights Wilson 12

Don Lugo 12, Azusa 6

Anaheim 20, Long Beach Jordan 19

Vasquez 12, Westridge 0

Vista Murrieta 7, Buena Park 0

DIVISION 6

Leuzinger 25, Brentwood 13

Cerritos 8, Montebello 6

Loara 18, Garey 14

Adelanto 12, Artesia 7

Estancia 13, El Rancho 6

Alemany 12, Paramount 6

Palm Desert 13, Gabrielino 7

Hillcrest 20, Godinez 6

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

Quarterfinals

DIVISION 1

JSerra at Santa Margarita

Dos Pueblos at Edison

Huntington Beach at Camarillo, 7 p.m.

Orange Lutheran at San Marcos

Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions 2-6) Oct. 28; Semifinals (all divisions) Nov. 1; Finals (all divisions) Nov. 7-8 at Fred Kelly Stadium.

