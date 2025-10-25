High school flag football: Southern Section playoff scores and pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Second Round
DIVISION 2
Bishop Amat 25, Cajon 0
Newbury Park 26, Portola 18
Ventura 40, Northwood 27
Corona Del Mar 7, Linfield Christian 6
Downey 25, San Clemente 6
Westlake 20, Beckman 6
El Toro 19, Aliso Niguel 18
Upland 33, Gahr 23
DIVISION 3
La Serna 20, Foothill 13
Sunny Hills 20, Moorpark 0
Long Beach Poly 26, Norco 7
Glendora 13, Millikan 12
Mission Viejo 20, Corona Santiago 6
El Modena 25, Rancho Cucamonga 6
Eastvale Roosevelt 16, Santa Paula 13
La Habra 27, Bellflower 8
DIVISION 4
Canyon Springs 26, Temecula Prep 13
West Ranch 19, Inglewood 6
Riverside King 41, Gardena Serra 25
Great Oak 25, Schurr 18
Temecula Valley 33, St. Mary’s Academy 22
Riverside Poly 20, Chaminade 14
Compton 25, Claremont 13
Royal 14, Antelope Valley 6
DIVISION 5
Moreno Valley 13, Quartz Hill 12
Rancho Alamitos 18, San Gorgonio 7
Norte Vista 19, Northview 13
Castaic 14, Hacienda Heights Wilson 12
Don Lugo 12, Azusa 6
Anaheim 20, Long Beach Jordan 19
Vasquez 12, Westridge 0
Vista Murrieta 7, Buena Park 0
DIVISION 6
Leuzinger 25, Brentwood 13
Cerritos 8, Montebello 6
Loara 18, Garey 14
Adelanto 12, Artesia 7
Estancia 13, El Rancho 6
Alemany 12, Paramount 6
Palm Desert 13, Gabrielino 7
Hillcrest 20, Godinez 6
MONDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
DIVISION 1
JSerra at Santa Margarita
Dos Pueblos at Edison
Huntington Beach at Camarillo, 7 p.m.
Orange Lutheran at San Marcos
Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions 2-6) Oct. 28; Semifinals (all divisions) Nov. 1; Finals (all divisions) Nov. 7-8 at Fred Kelly Stadium.