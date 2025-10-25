High school football: Saturday’s scores
SOUTHERN SECTION
Cottonwood League
Webb 72, Santa Rosa Academy 14
Del Rey League
Crespi 34, Harvard-Westlake 6
Gold Coast League
Rio Hondo Prep 47, Brentwood 29
River Valley League
Patriot 56, La Sierra 14
Valle Vista League
West Covina 35, Diamond Ranch 13
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Coast Valley League
Valley Christian Academy 2, Cuyama Valley 0
Express League
Avalon 64, Downey Calvary Chapel 6
Frontier League
Laguna Blanca 32, Villanova Prep 30
Heritage League
Faith Baptist 62, Lancaster Desert Christian 0