High School Sports

High school football: Saturday’s scores

Football on a field.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION

Cottonwood League

Webb 72, Santa Rosa Academy 14

Del Rey League

Crespi 34, Harvard-Westlake 6

Gold Coast League

Rio Hondo Prep 47, Brentwood 29

River Valley League

Patriot 56, La Sierra 14

Valle Vista League

West Covina 35, Diamond Ranch 13

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Coast Valley League

Valley Christian Academy 2, Cuyama Valley 0

Express League

Avalon 64, Downey Calvary Chapel 6

Frontier League

Laguna Blanca 32, Villanova Prep 30

Heritage League

Faith Baptist 62, Lancaster Desert Christian 0

