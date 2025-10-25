Advertisement
High school football top performers in the Southland

Palisades quarterback Jack Thomas strides forward as he throws a pass from the pocket.
Palisades quarterback Jack Thomas passed for seven touchdowns in win over Hamilton.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
Eric Sondheimer
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist
A look at the top performers from high school football across the Southland during Week 9.

RUSHING

• Dean Gibson, Corona Centennial: Rushed for 183 yards and four touchdowns in win over Norco.

• Eli Robinson, Tustin: Rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns in win over Western.

• Gaven Zamora, North Hollywood: Rushed for 119 yards in nine carries and scored two touchdowns in win over Chavez.

• Radley Geiss, Dana Hills: Rushed for 237 yards and five touchdowns in loss to Laguna Beach.

• Ethan Mundt, Troy: Gained 184 yards and scored three touchdowns in win over Irvine.

• Journee Tonga, Leuzinger: Rushed for 195 yards and one touchdown, passed for 73 yards and two touchdowns in win over Mira Costa.

• Jeremiah Watson, Murrieta Valley: Rushed for 199 yards in loss to Vista Murrieta.

PASSING

• Dominick Catalano, Corona Centennial: Passed for 331 yards and three touchdowns in win over Norco.

• Julian Medina, Norco: Passed for 384 yards and six touchdowns in loss to Corona Centennial.

• Jack Hurst, Laguna Beach: Passed for 387 yards and five touchdowns in win over Dana Hills.

• Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo: Passed for 361 yards and two touchdowns, ran for one touchdown in win over Edison.

• Taylor Lee, Oxnard Pacifica: Passed for 375 yards and two touchdowns in win over Simi Valley.

• Seth Solorio, San Pedro: Passed for four touchdowns, ran for one touchdown in win over Gardena.

• Chris Fields, Carson: Had six touchdown passes in win over Narbonne.

• Michael Gonzalez, South Gate: Passed for 305 yards and five touchdowns in win over Huntington Park.

• Jack Thomas, Palisades: Passed for 421 yards and seven touchdowns in win over Hamilton.

• Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco: Passed for 219 yards and three touchdowns in win over Servite.

• Thaddeus Breaux, Hamilton: Passed for 382 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Palisades.

RECEIVING

• Blake Wong, Norco: Caught 14 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns in win over Corona Centennial.

• Kristian Leslie, Hamilton: Made 10 catches in loss to Palisades, giving him 98 receptions, breaking the City Section record for most catches in a regular season.

• Elyjah Staples, Marquez: Made four touchdown catches, ran for a touchdown and had two sacks and two fumble recoveries in win over Manual Arts.

• Thomas Jones, Long Beach Wilson: Caught four passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns in win over Long Beach Jordan.

• Jaxson Rex, San Clemente: Caught nine passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns in win over Los Alamitos.

• Jack Junker, Mission Viejo: Caught 10 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns in win over Edison.

• Anthony Jacobs Jr., Oxnard Pacifica: Had five catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns in win over Simi Valley.

• Demare Dezeurn, Palisades: Caught nine passes for 172 yards and four touchdowns in win over Hamilton.

DEFENSE

• Jaden Walk-Green, Corona Centennial: Scored his fifth touchdown of the season on defense by returning a fumble in win over Norco.

• Joshua Kerst, San Clemente: Had three sacks in win over Los Alamitos.

• Jack Norman, Dana Hills: Had interception and recovered a fumble on onside kick in loss to Laguna Beach.

• Brennan Martinez, Vista Murrieta: Had two touchdowns on interception returns in win over Murrieta Valley.

• Nick Yakubik, Palos Verdes: Had two interceptions in win over Inglewood.

• Duvay Williams, Gardena Serra: Returned interception for touchdown in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• DJ Parker, Hamilton: Returned a kickoff 81 yards for touchdown vs. Palisades.

• Jack Strosnider, Mira Costa: Blocked a punt and scored touchdown in loss to Leuzinger.

• Carter Sobel, Sierra Canyon: Made field goals from 25 and 43 yards in win over Bishop Amat.

High School Sports

