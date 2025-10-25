High school football top performers in the Southland
A look at the top performers from high school football across the Southland during Week 9.
RUSHING
• Dean Gibson, Corona Centennial: Rushed for 183 yards and four touchdowns in win over Norco.
• Eli Robinson, Tustin: Rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns in win over Western.
• Gaven Zamora, North Hollywood: Rushed for 119 yards in nine carries and scored two touchdowns in win over Chavez.
• Radley Geiss, Dana Hills: Rushed for 237 yards and five touchdowns in loss to Laguna Beach.
• Ethan Mundt, Troy: Gained 184 yards and scored three touchdowns in win over Irvine.
• Journee Tonga, Leuzinger: Rushed for 195 yards and one touchdown, passed for 73 yards and two touchdowns in win over Mira Costa.
• Jeremiah Watson, Murrieta Valley: Rushed for 199 yards in loss to Vista Murrieta.
PASSING
• Dominick Catalano, Corona Centennial: Passed for 331 yards and three touchdowns in win over Norco.
• Julian Medina, Norco: Passed for 384 yards and six touchdowns in loss to Corona Centennial.
• Jack Hurst, Laguna Beach: Passed for 387 yards and five touchdowns in win over Dana Hills.
• Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo: Passed for 361 yards and two touchdowns, ran for one touchdown in win over Edison.
• Taylor Lee, Oxnard Pacifica: Passed for 375 yards and two touchdowns in win over Simi Valley.
• Seth Solorio, San Pedro: Passed for four touchdowns, ran for one touchdown in win over Gardena.
• Chris Fields, Carson: Had six touchdown passes in win over Narbonne.
• Michael Gonzalez, South Gate: Passed for 305 yards and five touchdowns in win over Huntington Park.
• Jack Thomas, Palisades: Passed for 421 yards and seven touchdowns in win over Hamilton.
• Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco: Passed for 219 yards and three touchdowns in win over Servite.
• Thaddeus Breaux, Hamilton: Passed for 382 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Palisades.
RECEIVING
• Blake Wong, Norco: Caught 14 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns in win over Corona Centennial.
• Kristian Leslie, Hamilton: Made 10 catches in loss to Palisades, giving him 98 receptions, breaking the City Section record for most catches in a regular season.
• Elyjah Staples, Marquez: Made four touchdown catches, ran for a touchdown and had two sacks and two fumble recoveries in win over Manual Arts.
• Thomas Jones, Long Beach Wilson: Caught four passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns in win over Long Beach Jordan.
• Jaxson Rex, San Clemente: Caught nine passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns in win over Los Alamitos.
• Jack Junker, Mission Viejo: Caught 10 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns in win over Edison.
• Anthony Jacobs Jr., Oxnard Pacifica: Had five catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns in win over Simi Valley.
• Demare Dezeurn, Palisades: Caught nine passes for 172 yards and four touchdowns in win over Hamilton.
DEFENSE
• Jaden Walk-Green, Corona Centennial: Scored his fifth touchdown of the season on defense by returning a fumble in win over Norco.
• Joshua Kerst, San Clemente: Had three sacks in win over Los Alamitos.
• Jack Norman, Dana Hills: Had interception and recovered a fumble on onside kick in loss to Laguna Beach.
• Brennan Martinez, Vista Murrieta: Had two touchdowns on interception returns in win over Murrieta Valley.
• Nick Yakubik, Palos Verdes: Had two interceptions in win over Inglewood.
• Duvay Williams, Gardena Serra: Returned interception for touchdown in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• DJ Parker, Hamilton: Returned a kickoff 81 yards for touchdown vs. Palisades.
• Jack Strosnider, Mira Costa: Blocked a punt and scored touchdown in loss to Leuzinger.
• Carter Sobel, Sierra Canyon: Made field goals from 25 and 43 yards in win over Bishop Amat.