High School Sports

The Times’ City Section high school football rankings

The 90th edition of the East L.A. Classic on Friday night drew a crowd estimated at 14,000 at East L.A. College. Garfield defeated Roosevelt 37-30.
(Craig Weston)
By Eric Sondheimer
This week’s City Section top 10 high school football rankings by The Times.

1. BIRMINGHAM (6-3): Patriots have 53-game winning streak against City Section teams and earn close win over Granada Hills.

2. CARSON (6-3): The Colts face San Pedro on Thursday night at San Pedro in a game to decide Marine League champonship.

3. PALISADES (9-0): QB Jack Thomas throws seven touchdown passes in win over Hamilton.

4. SAN PEDRO (5-4): Pirates have opportunity to disrupt playoff seedings if they can upset Carson on home field.

5. GARFIELD (7-2): Bulldogs make fans happy for another year with 37-30 win over rival Roosevelt.

6. KENNEDY (8-1): Golden Cougars are 5-0 in Valley Mission League and headed toward first appearance in Open Division.

7. EAGLE ROCK (7-2): Eagles travel to Garfield in game that could decide Open Division playoff berth.

8. VENICE (5-4): The Gondoliers lost their quarterback to injury but the defense remains strong.

9. CRENSHAW (8-1): The Cougars are 8-1 and Coliseum League champions.

10. MARQUEZ (7-2): All Marquez’s Elyjah Staples did against Manual Arts is score five touchdowns, make two sacks and recover two fumbles.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

