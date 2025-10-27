The Times’ City Section high school football rankings

The 90th edition of the East L.A. Classic on Friday night drew a crowd estimated at 14,000 at East L.A. College. Garfield defeated Roosevelt 37-30.

This week’s City Section top 10 high school football rankings by The Times.

1. BIRMINGHAM (6-3): Patriots have 53-game winning streak against City Section teams and earn close win over Granada Hills.

2. CARSON (6-3): The Colts face San Pedro on Thursday night at San Pedro in a game to decide Marine League champonship.

3. PALISADES (9-0): QB Jack Thomas throws seven touchdown passes in win over Hamilton.

4. SAN PEDRO (5-4): Pirates have opportunity to disrupt playoff seedings if they can upset Carson on home field.

5. GARFIELD (7-2): Bulldogs make fans happy for another year with 37-30 win over rival Roosevelt.

6. KENNEDY (8-1): Golden Cougars are 5-0 in Valley Mission League and headed toward first appearance in Open Division.

7. EAGLE ROCK (7-2): Eagles travel to Garfield in game that could decide Open Division playoff berth.

8. VENICE (5-4): The Gondoliers lost their quarterback to injury but the defense remains strong.

9. CRENSHAW (8-1): The Cougars are 8-1 and Coliseum League champions.

10. MARQUEZ (7-2): All Marquez’s Elyjah Staples did against Manual Arts is score five touchdowns, make two sacks and recover two fumbles.