High School Sports

City Section high school girls’ volleyball playoff scores and schedule

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

MONDAY’S RESULTS

First Round

DIVISION I

#1 LA University d. #16 LA Roosevelt, 25-10, 27-25, 25-14

#9 Larchmont Charter d. #8 LACES, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17

#5 Sherman Oaks CES d. #12 Reseda, 25-7, 23-25, 25-15, 25-13

#4 LA Marshall d. #13 Sylmar, 24-26, 25-18, 25-11, 25-23

33 Granada Hills Kennedy d. #14 Triumph Charter, 25-10, 24-21, 23-25, 25-15

#11 San Pedro d. #6 Arleta, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16

#10 South Gate d. #7 Port of LA, 3-1

#2 Grant d. #15 Vaughn, 25-11, 25-11, 25-9

DIVISION II

#1 East Valley d. #16 Harbor Teacher, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 25-13

#9 GALA d. #9 Central City Value, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13

#5 North Hollywood d. #12 San Fernando, 25-13, 25-16, 25-10

#13 Lincoln d. #4 Carson, 26-24, 9-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-11

#14 Bravo d. #3 Bernstein, 25-17, 25-16, 22-25, 25-20

#6 Maywood CES d. #11 Canoga Park, 25-20, 25-9, 25-23

#10 King/Drew d. #7 University Prep Value, 25-17, 25-18, 25-15

#2 Mendez d. #15 Los Angeles, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 12-25, 16-14

DIVISION III

#1 Panorama, bye

#16 Wilmington Banning d. #17 Orthopaedic, 23-25, 25-14, 25-7, 22-25, 15-8

#9 Verdugo Hills, bye

#8 Northridge Academy, bye

#12 New West Charter, bye

#5 Westchester, bye

#13 Math & Science College Prep d. #20 Smidt Tech, 25-15, 26-24, 26-24

#4 Sun Valley Magnet, bye

#3 Chavez, bye

#19 Community Charter at #14 Gertz-Ressler

#11 Foshay, bye

#6 LA Hamilton, bye

#7 Birmingham, bye

#10 Alliance Levine, bye

#15 Narbonne d. #18 Diego Rivera, 25-20, 25-16, 29-27

#2 Sun Valley Poly, bye

DIVISION IV

#1 Marquez, bye

#17 Stern at #16 Valley Oaks CES

#9 Lake Balboa College Prep, bye

#8 Van Nuys, bye

#5 Fulton, bye

#12 Maywood Academy, bye

#13 Fairfax d. #20 Hawkins, 26-28, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18, 15-7

#4 USC Hybrid, bye

#19 Rancho Dominguez d. #14 Animo Bunche, 25-21, 25-19, 25-11

#3 Huntington Park, bye

#11 Locke, bye

#6 Animo Robinson, bye

#7 South East, bye

#10 Collins Family, bye

#15 Lakeview Charter d. #18 Alliance Bloomfield, 25-17, 25-21, 25-12

#2 Bell, bye

DIVISION V

#1 Middle College, bye

#17 WISH Academy d. #16 Discovery, 25-20, 25-27, 13-25, 25-13, 15-13

#9 Santee d. #24 Magnolia Science Magnet, 25-13, 25-8, 25-15

# 8 Garfield, bye

#5 Legacy, bye

#21 Roybal at #12 Gardena

#20 Fremont d. #13 Magnolia Science Academy, 12-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-20

#4 LA Wilson, bye

#3 RFK Community, bye

#19 Hollywood d. #14 Elizabeth, 25-21, 25-21, 25-9

#22 LA Jordan at #11 Sotomayor

#6 West Adams, bye

#7 Jefferson, bye

#23 Annenberg d. #10 Dorsey, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19

#18 Monroe d. #15 Downtown Magnets, 26-24, 25-21, 21-25. 25-27, 19-17

#2 Franklin, bye

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)

Quarterfinals

OPEN DIVISION

#8 Chatsworth at #1 Venice

#5 El Camino Real at #4 Cleveland

#6 Taft at #3 Eagle Rock

#7 Granada Hills vs. #2 Palisades, 7 p.m. at Brentwood

Second Round

DIVISION III

#16 Wilmington Banning at #1 Panorama

#9 Verdugo Hills at #8 Northridge Academy

#12 New West Charter at $5 Westchester

#13 Math & Science College Prep at #4 Sun Valley Magnet

#14 Gertz/Ressler/#19 Communty Charter at #3 Chavez

#11 Foshay at #6 LA Hamilton

#10 Alliance Levine at #7 Birmingham

#15 Naerbonne at #2 SunValley Poly

DIVISION IV

#17 Stern/#16 Valley Oaks CES at #1 Marquez

#9 Lake Balboa College Prep at #8 Van Nuys

#12 Maywood Academy at #5 Fulton

#13 Fairfax at #4 USC Hybrid

#19 Rancho Dominguez at #3 Huntington Park

#11 Locke at #6 Animo Robinson

#10 Collins Family at #7 South East

#15 Lakeview Charter at #7 Bell

DIVISION V

#17 WISH Academy at #1 Middle College

#9 Santee at #8 Garfield

#21 Roybal/#12 Gardena at #5 Legacy

#20 Fremont at #4 LA Wilson

#19 Hollywood at #3 RFK Community

#22 LA Jordan/#11 Sotomayor at #6 West Adams

#23 Annenberg at #7 Jefferson

#18 Monroe at #2 Franklin

Note: Quarterfinals Divisions I-II Oct. 30 at higher seeds; Quarterfinals Divisions III-V Nov. 3 at higher seeds; Semifinals Open-Division I Nov. 4 at higher seeds; Semifinals Divisions II-V Nov. 5 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Nov. 7-8

