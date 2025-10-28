City Section high school girls’ volleyball playoff scores and schedule
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
MONDAY’S RESULTS
First Round
DIVISION I
#1 LA University d. #16 LA Roosevelt, 25-10, 27-25, 25-14
#9 Larchmont Charter d. #8 LACES, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17
#5 Sherman Oaks CES d. #12 Reseda, 25-7, 23-25, 25-15, 25-13
#4 LA Marshall d. #13 Sylmar, 24-26, 25-18, 25-11, 25-23
33 Granada Hills Kennedy d. #14 Triumph Charter, 25-10, 24-21, 23-25, 25-15
#11 San Pedro d. #6 Arleta, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16
#10 South Gate d. #7 Port of LA, 3-1
#2 Grant d. #15 Vaughn, 25-11, 25-11, 25-9
DIVISION II
#1 East Valley d. #16 Harbor Teacher, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 25-13
#9 GALA d. #9 Central City Value, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13
#5 North Hollywood d. #12 San Fernando, 25-13, 25-16, 25-10
#13 Lincoln d. #4 Carson, 26-24, 9-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-11
#14 Bravo d. #3 Bernstein, 25-17, 25-16, 22-25, 25-20
#6 Maywood CES d. #11 Canoga Park, 25-20, 25-9, 25-23
#10 King/Drew d. #7 University Prep Value, 25-17, 25-18, 25-15
#2 Mendez d. #15 Los Angeles, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 12-25, 16-14
DIVISION III
#1 Panorama, bye
#16 Wilmington Banning d. #17 Orthopaedic, 23-25, 25-14, 25-7, 22-25, 15-8
#9 Verdugo Hills, bye
#8 Northridge Academy, bye
#12 New West Charter, bye
#5 Westchester, bye
#13 Math & Science College Prep d. #20 Smidt Tech, 25-15, 26-24, 26-24
#4 Sun Valley Magnet, bye
#3 Chavez, bye
#19 Community Charter at #14 Gertz-Ressler
#11 Foshay, bye
#6 LA Hamilton, bye
#7 Birmingham, bye
#10 Alliance Levine, bye
#15 Narbonne d. #18 Diego Rivera, 25-20, 25-16, 29-27
#2 Sun Valley Poly, bye
DIVISION IV
#1 Marquez, bye
#17 Stern at #16 Valley Oaks CES
#9 Lake Balboa College Prep, bye
#8 Van Nuys, bye
#5 Fulton, bye
#12 Maywood Academy, bye
#13 Fairfax d. #20 Hawkins, 26-28, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18, 15-7
#4 USC Hybrid, bye
#19 Rancho Dominguez d. #14 Animo Bunche, 25-21, 25-19, 25-11
#3 Huntington Park, bye
#11 Locke, bye
#6 Animo Robinson, bye
#7 South East, bye
#10 Collins Family, bye
#15 Lakeview Charter d. #18 Alliance Bloomfield, 25-17, 25-21, 25-12
#2 Bell, bye
DIVISION V
#1 Middle College, bye
#17 WISH Academy d. #16 Discovery, 25-20, 25-27, 13-25, 25-13, 15-13
#9 Santee d. #24 Magnolia Science Magnet, 25-13, 25-8, 25-15
# 8 Garfield, bye
#5 Legacy, bye
#21 Roybal at #12 Gardena
#20 Fremont d. #13 Magnolia Science Academy, 12-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-20
#4 LA Wilson, bye
#3 RFK Community, bye
#19 Hollywood d. #14 Elizabeth, 25-21, 25-21, 25-9
#22 LA Jordan at #11 Sotomayor
#6 West Adams, bye
#7 Jefferson, bye
#23 Annenberg d. #10 Dorsey, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19
#18 Monroe d. #15 Downtown Magnets, 26-24, 25-21, 21-25. 25-27, 19-17
#2 Franklin, bye
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
OPEN DIVISION
#8 Chatsworth at #1 Venice
#5 El Camino Real at #4 Cleveland
#6 Taft at #3 Eagle Rock
#7 Granada Hills vs. #2 Palisades, 7 p.m. at Brentwood
Second Round
DIVISION III
#16 Wilmington Banning at #1 Panorama
#9 Verdugo Hills at #8 Northridge Academy
#12 New West Charter at $5 Westchester
#13 Math & Science College Prep at #4 Sun Valley Magnet
#14 Gertz/Ressler/#19 Communty Charter at #3 Chavez
#11 Foshay at #6 LA Hamilton
#10 Alliance Levine at #7 Birmingham
#15 Naerbonne at #2 SunValley Poly
DIVISION IV
#17 Stern/#16 Valley Oaks CES at #1 Marquez
#9 Lake Balboa College Prep at #8 Van Nuys
#12 Maywood Academy at #5 Fulton
#13 Fairfax at #4 USC Hybrid
#19 Rancho Dominguez at #3 Huntington Park
#11 Locke at #6 Animo Robinson
#10 Collins Family at #7 South East
#15 Lakeview Charter at #7 Bell
DIVISION V
#17 WISH Academy at #1 Middle College
#9 Santee at #8 Garfield
#21 Roybal/#12 Gardena at #5 Legacy
#20 Fremont at #4 LA Wilson
#19 Hollywood at #3 RFK Community
#22 LA Jordan/#11 Sotomayor at #6 West Adams
#23 Annenberg at #7 Jefferson
#18 Monroe at #2 Franklin
Note: Quarterfinals Divisions I-II Oct. 30 at higher seeds; Quarterfinals Divisions III-V Nov. 3 at higher seeds; Semifinals Open-Division I Nov. 4 at higher seeds; Semifinals Divisions II-V Nov. 5 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Nov. 7-8