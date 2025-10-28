Advertisement
High School Sports

Monday’s Southern Section flag football scores and updated schedule

High school flag football equipment on green turf.
HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

MONDAY’S RESULTS

Quarterfinals

DIVISION 1

JSerra 41, Santa Margarita 0

Dos Pueblos 12, Edison 6

Huntington Beach 20, Camarillo 6

Orange Lutheran 41, San Marcos 18

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

Quarterfinals

DIVISION 2

Newbury Park at Bishop Amat

Ventura at Corona del Mar, 6 p.m.

Downey at Westlake

El Toro at Upland

DIVISION 3

Sunny Hills at La Serna

Glendora at Long Beach Poly

Mission Viejo at El Modena

La Habra at Eastvale Roosevelt

DIVISION 4

Canyon Springs at West Ranch

Riverside King at Great Oak

Riverside Poly at Temecula Valley

Royal at Compton

DIVISION 5

Moreno Valley at Rancho Alamitos

Norte Vista at Castaic

Don Lugo at Anaheim

Vista Murrieta at Vasquez

DIVISION 6

Leuzinger at Cerritos

Loara at Adelanto

Alemany at Estancia

Palm Desert at Hillcrest

Note: Semifinals (all divisions) Nov. 1; Finals (all divisions) Nov. 7-8 at Fred Kelly Stadium.

