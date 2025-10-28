Monday’s Southern Section flag football scores and updated schedule
HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
MONDAY’S RESULTS
Quarterfinals
DIVISION 1
JSerra 41, Santa Margarita 0
Dos Pueblos 12, Edison 6
Huntington Beach 20, Camarillo 6
Orange Lutheran 41, San Marcos 18
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
DIVISION 2
Newbury Park at Bishop Amat
Ventura at Corona del Mar, 6 p.m.
Downey at Westlake
El Toro at Upland
DIVISION 3
Sunny Hills at La Serna
Glendora at Long Beach Poly
Mission Viejo at El Modena
La Habra at Eastvale Roosevelt
DIVISION 4
Canyon Springs at West Ranch
Riverside King at Great Oak
Riverside Poly at Temecula Valley
Royal at Compton
DIVISION 5
Moreno Valley at Rancho Alamitos
Norte Vista at Castaic
Don Lugo at Anaheim
Vista Murrieta at Vasquez
DIVISION 6
Leuzinger at Cerritos
Loara at Adelanto
Alemany at Estancia
Palm Desert at Hillcrest
Note: Semifinals (all divisions) Nov. 1; Finals (all divisions) Nov. 7-8 at Fred Kelly Stadium.