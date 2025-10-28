Oh brother! Three Carter brothers start for Kennedy football team
The next best thing to having triplets on a high school football team is having three brothers. Jaycoby (freshman), Jayvon (senior) and Jayden Carter (sophomore) are all starters for the Granada Hills Kennedy football team that has won the Valley Mission League championship.
All are about 6-foot-2, though the baby brother, Jaycoby, is on his way to growing past the other two brothers. Jaycoby starts at cornerback, Jayvon at outside linebacker and Jayden at receiver.
“We’ve had brothers before, but never three and all starting,” Kennedy coach Troy Cassidy said.
Cassidy comes from his own family of three sons, all of whom were baseball players but born too far apart to play together.
“I think how cool it would have been,” he said. “We’re all best friends now.”
