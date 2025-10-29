This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A look at two of this week’s top high school football games in the Southland:

THURSDAY

Carson (6-3, 3-0) at San Pedro (5-4, 3-0), 7:30 p.m. The atmosphere should be loud and intense for this Marine League title decider. Carson might be the No. 1 seed in the City Section Open Division playoffs with a win. It’s a great tuneup for quarterback Chris Fields and a great test for the Colts’ offensive line. San Pedro needs strong line play to deal with sophomore defensive star Kingston Sula. The pick: Carson.

FRIDAY

Mater Dei (6-2, 3-1) at St. John Bosco (9-0, 4-0), 7 p.m. For the last 10 years, these two programs have dominated the Trinity League. Don’t underestimate a Mater Dei team with a rare two losses coming in. Both games could have been turned into victories except for some bad luck. To win, Mater Dei needs to improve its ground game to set up its pass. St. John Bosco’s offense has been scoring lots of points. Look for the play in the secondary from both teams going against elite receivers to decide this one. The pick: St. John Bosco.