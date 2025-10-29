Advertisement
High School Sports

This week’s top high school football games

Quarterback Koa Malau'ulu of St. John Bosco celebrates a win.
Quarterback Koa Malau’ulu of St. John Bosco celebrates a win. He faces Mater Dei on Friday.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

A look at two of this week’s top high school football games in the Southland:

THURSDAY

Carson (6-3, 3-0) at San Pedro (5-4, 3-0), 7:30 p.m. The atmosphere should be loud and intense for this Marine League title decider. Carson might be the No. 1 seed in the City Section Open Division playoffs with a win. It’s a great tuneup for quarterback Chris Fields and a great test for the Colts’ offensive line. San Pedro needs strong line play to deal with sophomore defensive star Kingston Sula. The pick: Carson.

FRIDAY

Mater Dei (6-2, 3-1) at St. John Bosco (9-0, 4-0), 7 p.m. For the last 10 years, these two programs have dominated the Trinity League. Don’t underestimate a Mater Dei team with a rare two losses coming in. Both games could have been turned into victories except for some bad luck. To win, Mater Dei needs to improve its ground game to set up its pass. St. John Bosco’s offense has been scoring lots of points. Look for the play in the secondary from both teams going against elite receivers to decide this one. The pick: St. John Bosco.
High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement