Norco forfeits six victories to drop to 0-9 in football

Football on field.
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Norco High’s football program has forfeited six victories this season, dropping to 0-9 after a school and district investigation confirmed allegations of ineligible players. The school self-reported the violations to the Southern Section and informed team members and parents on Wednesday of the outcome.

Norco is the latest school caught up in an ineligible player scandal that has rocked Southern Section schools this school year. From Bishop Montgomery to several schools in the Moore League, the Southern Section has been reviewing transfer paperwork and finding discrepancies, resulting in more than 40 athletes declared ineligible for two years for violating CIF rule 202, which bans providing false information.

These allegations remain under investigation by the school district, and it’s not known what kind of individual punishment might be coming down on players, depending on whether there was a violation of rule 510, banning undue influence, or a rule 202 violation, involving false information provided.

Norco changed principals and athletic directors entering this school year. The team was 6-3 and had one of its best games last week before losing 59-49 to Corona Centennial.

Schools have to sign off on transfer paperwork and state that there was no pre-enrollment contact with the incoming student.

High School Sports

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

