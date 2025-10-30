Prep talk: L.A. Wilson flag football team makes dramatic rise in City Section

The Los Angeles Wilson High girls’ flag football team is one of the most improved in the City Section.

There’s an intriguing story unfolding at Los Angeles Wilson High, where the girls’ flag football team has thrust itself into the mix to compete for a City Section Open Division title after an upset win over previously unbeaten Eagle Rock last week.

Wilson is 23-1 and has clinched at least a tie for the Northern League title. The Mules need a win over Marshall on Thursday to win the title outright.

Under coach Andres Ortega, the team has made massive improvement over three years, going from 1-8 to 10-15 to being able to beat longtime power Eagle Rock this season.

Wilson has turned to star athlete Anniyah Huteson, a junior who moved from receiver to quarterback. She used to play club flag football with former Eagle Rock star Haylee Weatherspoon. Huteson has passed for nearly 4,000 yards with 62 touchdowns.

Receivers/defensive backs Samantha Escarcega and Diana Vargas have also been major contributors. Escarcega has 27 touchdown receptions.

The City Section will reveal its playoff pairings on Saturday. San Pedro won the Marine League and Birmingham won the West Valley League. Defending champion Banning has a win over San Pedro.

