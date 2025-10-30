How the Southland’s top 25 high school football teams fared

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-0) vs. Mater Dei, Friday; Southern Section playoffs

2. SIERRA CANYON (9-0) at Loyola, Friday; Southern Section playoffs

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (9-1) def. Chaparral, 60-29; Southern Section playoffs

4. MISSION VIEJO (9-1) def. Los Alamitos, 76-49; Southern Section playoffs

5. SANTA MARGARITA (6-3) at JSerra, Friday; Southern Section playoffs

6. MATER DEI (7-2) at St. John Bosco, Friday; Southern Section playoffs

7. LOS ALAMITOS (8-2) lost to Mission Viejo, 76-49; Southern Section playoffs

8. SERVITE (5-4) vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday; Southern Section playoffs

9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-7*) vs. Servite, Friday; Southern Section playoffs

10. CORONA DEL MAR (9-1) lost to Yorba Linda, 35-28; Southern Section playoffs

11. OXNARD PACIFICA (9-0) at Bishop Diego, Friday; Southern Section playoffs

12. LEUZINGER (8-1) def. Lawndale, 45-10; Southern Section playoffs

13. VISTA MURRIETA (7-3) lost to Norco, 17-7; Southern Section playoffs

14. MURRIETA VALLEY (7-3) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 48-13; Southern Section playoffs

15. SAN JUAN HILLS (8-2) def. Tesoro, 41-7; Southern Section playoffs

16. BEAUMONT (7-2) def. Redlands East Valley, 43-6; Southern Section playoffs

17. DOWNEY (8-1) at Dominguez, Thursday; Southern Section playoffs

18. CREAN LUTHERAN (10-0) def. Laguna Hills, 50-7; Southern Section playoffs

19. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (7-3) def. Chino Hills, 31-24; Southern Section playoffs

20. CHINO HILLS (7-3) lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 31-24; Southern Section playoffs

21. VALENCIA (8-1) at Castaic, Friday; Southern Section playoffs

22. DAMIEN (8-2) def. Ayala, 35-13; Southern Section playoffs

23. AQUINAS (8-1) vs. Village Christian, Friday; Southern Section playoffs

24. CHAPARRAL (5-5) lost to Corona Centennial, 60-29; Southern Section playoffs

25. CHAMINADE (5-4) at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; Southern Section playoffs

*-two forfeit losses