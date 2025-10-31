High school football: Friday’s scores
CITY SECTION
Exposition League
Marquez d. Angelou, forfeit
Nonleague
Diego Rivera 22, Rancho Dominguez 14
SOUTHERN SECTION
Almont League
Alhambra 57, Keppel 0
Schurr 35, Bell Gardens 2
Alpha League
San Clemente 10, Edison 9
Angelus League
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 63, Alemany 3
St. Francis 28, Cathedral 21
Paraclete 43, St. Paul 42
Bay League
Inglewood 46, Culver City 35
Palos Verdes 18, Mira Costa 15
Big West Upper League
Corona Centennial 60, Chaparral 29
Camino Real League
Mary Star 61, St. Bernard 31
St. Monica 33, St. Genevieve 19
Channel League
Ventura 56, Oxnard 7
Citrus Coast League
Nordhoff 62, Del Sol 6
Grace 64, Santa Clara 12
Conejo Coast League
Newbury Park 49, Rio Mesa 7
Thousand Oaks 35, Santa Barbara 20
Cottonwood League
Webb 26, Silver Valley 18
Del Rey League
Crespi 49, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 20
Salesian 35, La Salle 14
St. Anthony 13, Harvard-Westlake 10 (OT)
Del Rio League
El Rancho 29, Santa Fe 3
Desert Sky League
Barstow 29, Adelanto 0
Desert Valley League
Coachella Valley 37, Indio 7
Yucca Valley 49, Twentynine Palms 0
Epsilon League
Huntington Beach 27, El Dorado 14
Foothill League
Saugus 32, Golden Valley 29
Valencia 63, Castaic 0
Canyon Country Canyon 34, West Ranch 24
Foxtrot League
Orange 24, Laguna Beach 9
Gano League
Chaffey 27, Montclair 10
Rowland 59, Don Lugo 20
Gateway League
Warren 31, Paramount 6
Gold Coast League
Brentwood 28, Viewpoint 7
Golden League
Palmdale 35, Highland 28
Hacienda League
South Hills 55, Covina 15
Inland Valley League
Canyon Springs d. Moreno Valley, forfeit
Citrus Hill 27, Lakeside 14
Iota League
Irvine 42, Sonora 15
Troy 41, El Toro 24
Ironwood League
Aquinas 42, Village Christian 12
Heritage Christian 35, Capistrano Valley Christian 20
Kappa League
Brea Olinda 35, Esperanza 27
Lambda League
Beckman 21, Marina 14
La Palma Kennedy 28, Sunny Hills 25
Manzanita League
Desert Chapel 48, Anza Hamilton 46
San Jacinto Valley Academy 55, California Military Institute 21
Desert Christian Academy 48, Vasquez 6
Marmonte League
Oaks Christian 27, Simi Valley 14
Oxnard Pacifica 46, Bishop Diego 33
Mesquite League
Big Bear 42, Arrowhead Christian 21
Maranatha 42, Whittier Christian 39
Western Christian 35, Linfield Christian 20
Mid-Cities League
Gahr d. Firebaugh, forfeit
Mission League
Bishop Amat 24, Gardena Serra 7
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 27, Chaminade 21
Sierra Canyon 52, Loyola 3
Mission Valley League
El Monte 42, Gabrielino 14
Mojave River League
Apple Valley 35, Sultana 7
Mountain Valley League
Miller 41, San Bernardino 12
Pacific 21, Indian Springs 14
Ocean League
Compton Centennial 53, Hawthorne 26
Omicron League
Irvine University 35, Katella 28
Pacific League
Muir 28, Pasadena 20
Pioneer League
Santa Monica 28, Peninsula 14
Rio Hondo League
La Canada 35, San Marino 14
River Valley League
Ramona 42, Rubidoux 0
San Andreas League
Colton 51, San Gorgonio 0
Rim of the World 45, Kaiser 7
Sierra League
Charter Oak 23, Bonita 6
Skyline League
Fontana 27, Bloomington 18
Rialto 48, Riverside Notre Dame 32
Sun Valley League
Banning 50, Desert Mirage 22
Desert Hot Springs 30, Cathedral City 22
Sunbelt League
Riverside Poly 27, Arlington 0
Sunkist League
Jurupa Hills 76, Grand Terrace 45
Summit 85, Eisenhower 0
Tango League
Bolsa Grande 10, Garden Grove Santiago 7
Tri County League
Agoura 33, Hueneme 6
Trinity League
Mater Dei 36, St. John Bosco 31
Santa Margarita 41, JSerra 14
Servite 30, Orange Lutheran 28
Zeta League
Saddleback 36, Magnolia 0
Nonleague
Verbum Dei 67, Bosco Tech 41
INTERSECTIONAL
Victor Valley 27, Layton Christian Academy 24
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
City League
Animo Robinson 68, USC Hybrid 6
New Designs Watts 64, Stella 0
SOUTHERN SECTION
Agape League
Hesperia Christian 47, Academy for Careers & Exploration 26
Freelance League
Malibu 30, Villanova Prep 10
INTERSECTIONAL
Pasadena Poly 38, New Designs University Park 0