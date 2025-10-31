Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: Friday’s scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
CITY SECTION

Exposition League

Marquez d. Angelou, forfeit

Nonleague

Diego Rivera 22, Rancho Dominguez 14

SOUTHERN SECTION

Almont League

Alhambra 57, Keppel 0

Schurr 35, Bell Gardens 2

Alpha League

San Clemente 10, Edison 9

Angelus League

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 63, Alemany 3

St. Francis 28, Cathedral 21

Paraclete 43, St. Paul 42

Bay League

Inglewood 46, Culver City 35

Palos Verdes 18, Mira Costa 15

Big West Upper League

Corona Centennial 60, Chaparral 29

Camino Real League

Mary Star 61, St. Bernard 31

St. Monica 33, St. Genevieve 19

Channel League

Ventura 56, Oxnard 7

Citrus Coast League

Nordhoff 62, Del Sol 6

Grace 64, Santa Clara 12

Conejo Coast League

Newbury Park 49, Rio Mesa 7

Thousand Oaks 35, Santa Barbara 20

Cottonwood League

Webb 26, Silver Valley 18

Del Rey League

Crespi 49, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 20

Salesian 35, La Salle 14

St. Anthony 13, Harvard-Westlake 10 (OT)

Del Rio League

El Rancho 29, Santa Fe 3

Desert Sky League

Barstow 29, Adelanto 0

Desert Valley League

Coachella Valley 37, Indio 7

Yucca Valley 49, Twentynine Palms 0

Epsilon League

Huntington Beach 27, El Dorado 14

Foothill League

Saugus 32, Golden Valley 29

Valencia 63, Castaic 0

Canyon Country Canyon 34, West Ranch 24

Foxtrot League

Orange 24, Laguna Beach 9

Gano League

Chaffey 27, Montclair 10

Rowland 59, Don Lugo 20

Gateway League

Warren 31, Paramount 6

Gold Coast League

Brentwood 28, Viewpoint 7

Golden League

Palmdale 35, Highland 28

Hacienda League

South Hills 55, Covina 15

Inland Valley League

Canyon Springs d. Moreno Valley, forfeit

Citrus Hill 27, Lakeside 14

Iota League

Irvine 42, Sonora 15

Troy 41, El Toro 24

Ironwood League

Aquinas 42, Village Christian 12

Heritage Christian 35, Capistrano Valley Christian 20

Kappa League

Brea Olinda 35, Esperanza 27

Lambda League

Beckman 21, Marina 14

La Palma Kennedy 28, Sunny Hills 25

Manzanita League

Desert Chapel 48, Anza Hamilton 46

San Jacinto Valley Academy 55, California Military Institute 21

Desert Christian Academy 48, Vasquez 6

Marmonte League

Oaks Christian 27, Simi Valley 14

Oxnard Pacifica 46, Bishop Diego 33

Mesquite League

Big Bear 42, Arrowhead Christian 21

Maranatha 42, Whittier Christian 39

Western Christian 35, Linfield Christian 20

Mid-Cities League

Gahr d. Firebaugh, forfeit

Mission League

Bishop Amat 24, Gardena Serra 7

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 27, Chaminade 21

Sierra Canyon 52, Loyola 3

Mission Valley League

El Monte 42, Gabrielino 14

Mojave River League

Apple Valley 35, Sultana 7

Mountain Valley League

Miller 41, San Bernardino 12

Pacific 21, Indian Springs 14

Ocean League

Compton Centennial 53, Hawthorne 26

Omicron League

Irvine University 35, Katella 28

Pacific League

Muir 28, Pasadena 20

Pioneer League

Santa Monica 28, Peninsula 14

Rio Hondo League

La Canada 35, San Marino 14

River Valley League

Ramona 42, Rubidoux 0

San Andreas League

Colton 51, San Gorgonio 0

Rim of the World 45, Kaiser 7

Sierra League

Charter Oak 23, Bonita 6

Skyline League

Fontana 27, Bloomington 18

Rialto 48, Riverside Notre Dame 32

Sun Valley League

Banning 50, Desert Mirage 22

Desert Hot Springs 30, Cathedral City 22

Sunbelt League

Riverside Poly 27, Arlington 0

Sunkist League

Jurupa Hills 76, Grand Terrace 45

Summit 85, Eisenhower 0

Tango League

Bolsa Grande 10, Garden Grove Santiago 7

Tri County League

Agoura 33, Hueneme 6

Trinity League

Mater Dei 36, St. John Bosco 31

Santa Margarita 41, JSerra 14

Servite 30, Orange Lutheran 28

Zeta League

Saddleback 36, Magnolia 0

Nonleague

Verbum Dei 67, Bosco Tech 41

INTERSECTIONAL

Victor Valley 27, Layton Christian Academy 24

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

City League

Animo Robinson 68, USC Hybrid 6

New Designs Watts 64, Stella 0

SOUTHERN SECTION

Agape League

Hesperia Christian 47, Academy for Careers & Exploration 26

Freelance League

Malibu 30, Villanova Prep 10

INTERSECTIONAL

Pasadena Poly 38, New Designs University Park 0

