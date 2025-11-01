Advertisement
Carson is seeded No. 1 for City Section Open Division football playoffs

Carson quarterback Chris Fields III tries to break a diving tackle by a San Pedro defender.
Carson quarterback Chris Fields III takes off on run against San Pedro. He has led the Colts to the No. 1 seeding in City Section.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Carson High, an 11-time City Section champion, has been seeded No. 1 for the City Section Open Division playoffs under first-year coach William Lowe.

Birmingham, which has a 54-game winning streak against City Section opponents, was seeded No. 2. San Pedro is No. 3 and unbeaten Palisades is No. 4.

Carson will host No. 8-seeded King/Drew on Nov. 14. Palisades is the home team against No. 5 Garfield, while San Pedro hosts No. 6 Crenshaw and Birmingham hosts No. 7 Kennedy.

There was no City Open Division champion last season after Narbonne had to vacate the title for rule violations.

Venice is seeded No. 1 in Division I. Cleveland is No. 1 in Division II and Santee is top seeded in Division III.

Football on field.

High School Sports

High school football: City Section playoff pairings

CIF City Section football playoff pairings, with a division-by-division listing of the first-round matchups.

In girls’ flag football, San Pedro was given the No. 1 seed for the Open Division. Games begin on Friday, with San Pedro hosting No. 8 Verdugo Hills, No. 4 Marshall is at No. 5 Banning, No. 6 Wilson visits No. 3 Panorama and No. 7 Narbonne travels to No. 2 Eagle Rock.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

