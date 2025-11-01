Carson is seeded No. 1 for City Section Open Division football playoffs

Carson quarterback Chris Fields III takes off on run against San Pedro. He has led the Colts to the No. 1 seeding in City Section.

Carson High, an 11-time City Section champion, has been seeded No. 1 for the City Section Open Division playoffs under first-year coach William Lowe.

Birmingham, which has a 54-game winning streak against City Section opponents, was seeded No. 2. San Pedro is No. 3 and unbeaten Palisades is No. 4.

Carson will host No. 8-seeded King/Drew on Nov. 14. Palisades is the home team against No. 5 Garfield, while San Pedro hosts No. 6 Crenshaw and Birmingham hosts No. 7 Kennedy.

There was no City Open Division champion last season after Narbonne had to vacate the title for rule violations.

Venice is seeded No. 1 in Division I. Cleveland is No. 1 in Division II and Santee is top seeded in Division III.

In girls’ flag football, San Pedro was given the No. 1 seed for the Open Division. Games begin on Friday, with San Pedro hosting No. 8 Verdugo Hills, No. 4 Marshall is at No. 5 Banning, No. 6 Wilson visits No. 3 Panorama and No. 7 Narbonne travels to No. 2 Eagle Rock.