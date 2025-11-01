High school football: City Section playoff pairings

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

First Round

DIVISION I

#16 Bell at #1 Venice

#9 Westchester at #8 Franklin

#12 Granada Hills at #5 Marquez

#13 Van Nuys at #4 Wilmington Banning

#14 Taft at #3 Eagle Rock

#11 Dorsey at #6 El Camino Real

#10 Hamilton at #7 Gardena

#15 Lincoln at #2 South Gate

DIVISION II

#16 Legacy at #1 Cleveland

#9 North Hollywood at #8 Sylmar

#12 Washington at #5 University

#13 Panorama at #4 Fairfax

#14 Chatsworth at #3 Roosevelt

#11 Bernstein at #6 Marshall

#10 Arleta at #7 Huntington Park

#15 South East at #2 San Fernando

DIVISION III

#16 Locke at #1 Santee

#9 Fremont at #8 Maywood CES

#12 Sun Valley Poly at #5 Contreras

#13 Canoga Park at #4 Jefferson

#14 Rancho Dominguez at #3 Wilson

#11 Chavez at #6 Manual Arts

#10 Verdugo Hills at #7 Roybal

#15 Los Angeles at #2 Hawkins

Quarterfinals

8-MAN

#8 USC Hybrid at #1 Sherman Oaks CES

#5 Valley Oaks CES at #4 East Valley

#6 New Designs Watts at #3 TEACH Tech Charter

#7 New Designs University Park at #2 Animo Robinson

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Quarterfinals

OPEN DIVISION

#8 King/Drew at #1 Carson

#5 Garfield at #4 Palisades

#6 Crenshaw at #3 San Pedro

#7 Granada Hills Kennedy at #2 Birmingham

Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions I-III) Nov. 14 at higher seeds; Semifinals (8-Man) Nov. 14 at higher seeds; Semifinals (Open-Division III) Nov. 21 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Nov. 28-29 at Birmingham or Southwest College.