Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: City Section playoff pairings

Football on field.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

First Round

DIVISION I
#16 Bell at #1 Venice
#9 Westchester at #8 Franklin
#12 Granada Hills at #5 Marquez
#13 Van Nuys at #4 Wilmington Banning
#14 Taft at #3 Eagle Rock
#11 Dorsey at #6 El Camino Real
#10 Hamilton at #7 Gardena
#15 Lincoln at #2 South Gate

DIVISION II
#16 Legacy at #1 Cleveland
#9 North Hollywood at #8 Sylmar
#12 Washington at #5 University
#13 Panorama at #4 Fairfax
#14 Chatsworth at #3 Roosevelt
#11 Bernstein at #6 Marshall
#10 Arleta at #7 Huntington Park
#15 South East at #2 San Fernando

DIVISION III
#16 Locke at #1 Santee
#9 Fremont at #8 Maywood CES
#12 Sun Valley Poly at #5 Contreras
#13 Canoga Park at #4 Jefferson
#14 Rancho Dominguez at #3 Wilson
#11 Chavez at #6 Manual Arts
#10 Verdugo Hills at #7 Roybal
#15 Los Angeles at #2 Hawkins

Quarterfinals

8-MAN

#8 USC Hybrid at #1 Sherman Oaks CES
#5 Valley Oaks CES at #4 East Valley
#6 New Designs Watts at #3 TEACH Tech Charter
#7 New Designs University Park at #2 Animo Robinson

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Quarterfinals

OPEN DIVISION
#8 King/Drew at #1 Carson
#5 Garfield at #4 Palisades
#6 Crenshaw at #3 San Pedro
#7 Granada Hills Kennedy at #2 Birmingham

Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions I-III) Nov. 14 at higher seeds; Semifinals (8-Man) Nov. 14 at higher seeds; Semifinals (Open-Division III) Nov. 21 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Nov. 28-29 at Birmingham or Southwest College.

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement