High school football: City Section playoff pairings
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
First Round
DIVISION I
#16 Bell at #1 Venice
#9 Westchester at #8 Franklin
#12 Granada Hills at #5 Marquez
#13 Van Nuys at #4 Wilmington Banning
#14 Taft at #3 Eagle Rock
#11 Dorsey at #6 El Camino Real
#10 Hamilton at #7 Gardena
#15 Lincoln at #2 South Gate
DIVISION II
#16 Legacy at #1 Cleveland
#9 North Hollywood at #8 Sylmar
#12 Washington at #5 University
#13 Panorama at #4 Fairfax
#14 Chatsworth at #3 Roosevelt
#11 Bernstein at #6 Marshall
#10 Arleta at #7 Huntington Park
#15 South East at #2 San Fernando
DIVISION III
#16 Locke at #1 Santee
#9 Fremont at #8 Maywood CES
#12 Sun Valley Poly at #5 Contreras
#13 Canoga Park at #4 Jefferson
#14 Rancho Dominguez at #3 Wilson
#11 Chavez at #6 Manual Arts
#10 Verdugo Hills at #7 Roybal
#15 Los Angeles at #2 Hawkins
Quarterfinals
8-MAN
#8 USC Hybrid at #1 Sherman Oaks CES
#5 Valley Oaks CES at #4 East Valley
#6 New Designs Watts at #3 TEACH Tech Charter
#7 New Designs University Park at #2 Animo Robinson
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14
Quarterfinals
OPEN DIVISION
#8 King/Drew at #1 Carson
#5 Garfield at #4 Palisades
#6 Crenshaw at #3 San Pedro
#7 Granada Hills Kennedy at #2 Birmingham
Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions I-III) Nov. 14 at higher seeds; Semifinals (8-Man) Nov. 14 at higher seeds; Semifinals (Open-Division III) Nov. 21 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Nov. 28-29 at Birmingham or Southwest College.