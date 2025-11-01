High school girls’ flag football: City Section playoff pairings

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

First Round

DIVISION I

#16 Venice at #1 Jefferson

#9 Roosevelt at #8 Carson

#12 Granada Hills Kennedy at #5 Franklin

#13 Sylmar at #4 Legacy

#14 GALA at #3 Birmingham

#11 El Camino Real at #6 King/Drew

#10 Cleveland at #7 Garfield

#15 Santee at #2 Bell

DIVISION II

#16 Dorsey at #1 Sun Valley Magnet

#9 South East at #8 Bernstein

#12 Angelou at #5 Sotomayor

#13 Mendez at #4 Stern

#14 Fremont at #3 San Fernando

#11 Huntington Park at #6 Lincoln

#10 North Hollywood at #7 Sherman Oaks CES

#15 Foshay at #2 Crenshaw

DIVISION III

#16 Hollywood at #1 South Gate

#9 Van Nuys at #8 Taft

#12 Monroe at #5 Orthopaedic

#13 Westchester at #4 New Designs University Park

#14 WISH Academy at #3 Hamilton

#11 Roybal at #6 Arleta

#10 Port of at #7 Chatsworth

#15 Marquez at #2 Hawkins

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

Quarterfinals

OPEN DIVISION

#8 Verdugo Hills at #1 San Pedro

#5 Wilmington Banning at #4 Marshall

#6 Wilson at #3 Panorama

#7 Narbonne at #2 Eagle Rock

Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions I-III) Nov. 7 at higher seeds; Semifinals (all divisions) Nov. 12 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Sat., Nov. 15 at Garfield High.