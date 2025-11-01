Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ flag football: City Section playoff pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

First Round

DIVISION I
#16 Venice at #1 Jefferson
#9 Roosevelt at #8 Carson
#12 Granada Hills Kennedy at #5 Franklin
#13 Sylmar at #4 Legacy
#14 GALA at #3 Birmingham
#11 El Camino Real at #6 King/Drew
#10 Cleveland at #7 Garfield
#15 Santee at #2 Bell

DIVISION II
#16 Dorsey at #1 Sun Valley Magnet
#9 South East at #8 Bernstein
#12 Angelou at #5 Sotomayor
#13 Mendez at #4 Stern
#14 Fremont at #3 San Fernando
#11 Huntington Park at #6 Lincoln
#10 North Hollywood at #7 Sherman Oaks CES
#15 Foshay at #2 Crenshaw

DIVISION III
#16 Hollywood at #1 South Gate
#9 Van Nuys at #8 Taft
#12 Monroe at #5 Orthopaedic
#13 Westchester at #4 New Designs University Park
#14 WISH Academy at #3 Hamilton
#11 Roybal at #6 Arleta
#10 Port of at #7 Chatsworth
#15 Marquez at #2 Hawkins

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

Quarterfinals

OPEN DIVISION
#8 Verdugo Hills at #1 San Pedro
#5 Wilmington Banning at #4 Marshall
#6 Wilson at #3 Panorama
#7 Narbonne at #2 Eagle Rock

Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions I-III) Nov. 7 at higher seeds; Semifinals (all divisions) Nov. 12 at higher seeds; Finals (all divisions) Sat., Nov. 15 at Garfield High.

