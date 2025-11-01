High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

(Matches at 2 p.m. unless noted)

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

First Round

DIVISION 2

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Woodbridge

Great Oak at Orange Lutheran

Redondo Union at Santa Margarita

Diamond Bar at San Juan Hills

Newport Harbor at Aliso Niguel

Laguna Beach at Chadwick

Huntington Beach at Tesoro

Temecula Valley at Calabasas

Los Osos at Crean Lutheran

Peninsula at Bonita

Marlborough at South Pasadena

Crescenta Valley at San Marino

Claremont at Crossroads

Yorba Linda at Westlake

Troy at Oak Park

Northwood at Harvard-Westlak

DIVISION 3

Anaheim Canyon, bye

Patriot at Santa Monica

Arlington at Whitney

Dos Pueblos at Cate

Buckley at Temple City

San Clemente at Cypress

Riverside King at Eastvale Roosevelt

El Toro at Los Alamitos

Liberty at Brentwood

West Ranch at CAMS

Yucaipa at Campbell Hall

Capistrano Valley at Ayala

Long Beach Poly at Flintridge Prep

Arcadia at Sunny Hills

Redlands at Corona Santiago

Palm Desert, bye

DIVISION 4

Quartz Hill at Sierra Canyon

Fullerton at Esperanza

Mission Viejo at Pasadena Poly

Camarillo at Placentia Valencia

Carpinteria at Rancho Cucamonga

Fairmont Prep at Dana Hills

Irvine at San Dimas

La Serna at Oaks Christian

San Marcos at Keppel

Silverado at Murrieta Mesa

Torrance at Orange County Pacifica Christian

Simi Valley at Alta Loma

Geffen Academy at Mayfield

West Torrance at Agoura

St. Margaret’s at Warren

Westminster La Quinta at Marymount

DIVISION 5

Thacher, bye

Oxford Academy at Valencia

Milken Community at Louisville

Riverside North at Valley View

Long Beach Wilson at Burbank

Oak Hills at Millikan

Rowland at Maranatha

Golden Valley at Chaparral

Webb at Chino Hills

Burbank Burroughs at Lakewood St. Joseph

Laguna Blanca at Santa Barbara

Beverly Hills at Citrus Valley

Santa Fe at Serrano

Cerritos at Pasadena Marshall

Xavier Prep at Bishop Montgomery

La Palma Kennedy at Paloma Valley

DIVISION 6

La Habra at Woodcrest Christian

Flintridge Sacred Heart at Lancaster

Garden Grove at Mayfair

Estancia at Ontario Christian

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at Western Christian

Villa Park at Corona

Vista del Lago at San Bernardino

Linfield Christian at La Quinta

Riverside Notre Dame at San Jacinto

Indio at Village Christian

Downey at Summit

Western at Hillcrest

Hesperia at Montclair

Hacienda Heights Wilson at El Modena

Chino at Heritage

La Mirada at Saugus

DIVISION 7

Los Altos at Temescal Canyon

Los Amigos at Rosemead

El Rancho at La Sierra

Twentynine Palms at Malibu

Azusa at South Hills

Orange Vista at Laguna Hills

Ventura at Savanna

Chaffey at Apple Valley

Canoga Park AGBU at Norwalk

La Salle at Coachella Valley

Granite Hills at Ramona

Segerstrom at San Gabriel

Westminster at Bolsa Grande

Miller at Oakwood

Indian Springs at Northview

Highland at Arroyo

DIVISION 8

Alhambra, bye

Bishop Diego at YULA

Foothill Tech at Rim of the World

Paramount at Nogales

Grand Terrace at Tahquitz

Costa Mesa at Knight

Workman at Duarte

de Toledo at Whittier

Edgewood at St. Bonaventure

Oxnard at Channel Islands

Rancho Alamitos at Bellflower

Arroyo Valley at Moreno Valley

Cathedral City at Canyon Springs

Carter at Garden Grove Santiago

Hueneme at Banning

La Puente at Academy for Academic Excellence

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

First Round

DIVISION 1

Sage Hill at Corona del Mar

JSerra at Mater Dei

Mira Costa at Palos Verdes

Fountain Valley at Portola

Note: Second Round (Divisions 2-8) Nov. 7; Quarterfinals (Divisions 2-8) Nov. 10; Semifinals (all divisions) Nov. 12; Finals (Divisions 1-4) Nov. 14 at University of Redlands; Finals (Divisions 5-8) Nov. 14 at The Claremont Club.