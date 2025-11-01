High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
(Matches at 2 p.m. unless noted)
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
First Round
DIVISION 2
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Woodbridge
Great Oak at Orange Lutheran
Redondo Union at Santa Margarita
Diamond Bar at San Juan Hills
Newport Harbor at Aliso Niguel
Laguna Beach at Chadwick
Huntington Beach at Tesoro
Temecula Valley at Calabasas
Los Osos at Crean Lutheran
Peninsula at Bonita
Marlborough at South Pasadena
Crescenta Valley at San Marino
Claremont at Crossroads
Yorba Linda at Westlake
Troy at Oak Park
Northwood at Harvard-Westlak
DIVISION 3
Anaheim Canyon, bye
Patriot at Santa Monica
Arlington at Whitney
Dos Pueblos at Cate
Buckley at Temple City
San Clemente at Cypress
Riverside King at Eastvale Roosevelt
El Toro at Los Alamitos
Liberty at Brentwood
West Ranch at CAMS
Yucaipa at Campbell Hall
Capistrano Valley at Ayala
Long Beach Poly at Flintridge Prep
Arcadia at Sunny Hills
Redlands at Corona Santiago
Palm Desert, bye
DIVISION 4
Quartz Hill at Sierra Canyon
Fullerton at Esperanza
Mission Viejo at Pasadena Poly
Camarillo at Placentia Valencia
Carpinteria at Rancho Cucamonga
Fairmont Prep at Dana Hills
Irvine at San Dimas
La Serna at Oaks Christian
San Marcos at Keppel
Silverado at Murrieta Mesa
Torrance at Orange County Pacifica Christian
Simi Valley at Alta Loma
Geffen Academy at Mayfield
West Torrance at Agoura
St. Margaret’s at Warren
Westminster La Quinta at Marymount
DIVISION 5
Thacher, bye
Oxford Academy at Valencia
Milken Community at Louisville
Riverside North at Valley View
Long Beach Wilson at Burbank
Oak Hills at Millikan
Rowland at Maranatha
Golden Valley at Chaparral
Webb at Chino Hills
Burbank Burroughs at Lakewood St. Joseph
Laguna Blanca at Santa Barbara
Beverly Hills at Citrus Valley
Santa Fe at Serrano
Cerritos at Pasadena Marshall
Xavier Prep at Bishop Montgomery
La Palma Kennedy at Paloma Valley
DIVISION 6
La Habra at Woodcrest Christian
Flintridge Sacred Heart at Lancaster
Garden Grove at Mayfair
Estancia at Ontario Christian
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at Western Christian
Villa Park at Corona
Vista del Lago at San Bernardino
Linfield Christian at La Quinta
Riverside Notre Dame at San Jacinto
Indio at Village Christian
Downey at Summit
Western at Hillcrest
Hesperia at Montclair
Hacienda Heights Wilson at El Modena
Chino at Heritage
La Mirada at Saugus
DIVISION 7
Los Altos at Temescal Canyon
Los Amigos at Rosemead
El Rancho at La Sierra
Twentynine Palms at Malibu
Azusa at South Hills
Orange Vista at Laguna Hills
Ventura at Savanna
Chaffey at Apple Valley
Canoga Park AGBU at Norwalk
La Salle at Coachella Valley
Granite Hills at Ramona
Segerstrom at San Gabriel
Westminster at Bolsa Grande
Miller at Oakwood
Indian Springs at Northview
Highland at Arroyo
DIVISION 8
Alhambra, bye
Bishop Diego at YULA
Foothill Tech at Rim of the World
Paramount at Nogales
Grand Terrace at Tahquitz
Costa Mesa at Knight
Workman at Duarte
de Toledo at Whittier
Edgewood at St. Bonaventure
Oxnard at Channel Islands
Rancho Alamitos at Bellflower
Arroyo Valley at Moreno Valley
Cathedral City at Canyon Springs
Carter at Garden Grove Santiago
Hueneme at Banning
La Puente at Academy for Academic Excellence
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
First Round
DIVISION 1
Sage Hill at Corona del Mar
JSerra at Mater Dei
Mira Costa at Palos Verdes
Fountain Valley at Portola
Note: Second Round (Divisions 2-8) Nov. 7; Quarterfinals (Divisions 2-8) Nov. 10; Semifinals (all divisions) Nov. 12; Finals (Divisions 1-4) Nov. 14 at University of Redlands; Finals (Divisions 5-8) Nov. 14 at The Claremont Club.